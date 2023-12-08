SNL's Darrell Hammond to Bring Solo Show CRAY to Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre

“Saturday Night Live” cast member and announcer Darrell Hammond will perform his solo show, CRAY, for five performances only, Tuesday, January 16, 2024 – Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue – one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. Originally titled The Darrell Hammond Project, this marks the New York premiere of the show, following the La Jolla Playhouse production in 2015.

Directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley and written by Darrell Hammond and New York Times best-selling author Elizabeth Stein, CRAY will also be recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

CRAY, based on Darrell Hammond's acclaimed memoir, God, If You're Not Up There, I'm F*cked: Tales of Stand-Up, Saturday Night Live and Other Mind-Altering Mayhem, invites the audience on a heartbreaking and hilarious journey inside the life and mind of an American comic genius. Through embodying over 60 different characters, Darrell tries to unravel the mystery of how a man repeatedly climbed out from the depths of despair to become a world-class comedian.

The creative team includes lighting design by Amanda Zieve. Garrett Kerr serves as production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates' Sean Gorski with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Jonathan Whitton.

Tickets go on sale today at 12:00pm EST at www.audible.com/minettalane.

is the second longest running cast member and current announcer on “Saturday Night Live.” The actor and comedian has brought to life a cavalcade of politicians, media figures, celebrities and newsmakers on television through his impressions. Amongst the great number of people he has embodied include Bill Clinton, Sean Connery, Jay Leno, Dick Chaney, Donald Rumsfeld, Donald Trump, and more. Darrell is known for being one of the most prolific comedians of his time. In addition to his “SNL” appearances, Hammond has been seen in a number of feature films and television shows. As a truly versatile actor Darrell has displayed his talents in both dramatic and comedic roles. He has appeared in the TBS comedy series “Are We There Yet?,” on the acclaimed F/X series “Damages,” “Law and Order,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” most recently “Criminal Minds” on CBS, and countless others. Some of his feature films include Weiners, Warner Bros' New York Minute, Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie 5, Agent Codie Banks, Epic Movie, and most recently the films Cora Bora with Megan Stalter and Jerry Seinfeld's film Unfrosted on Netflix, In addition, Darrell is the author of his critically acclaimed and New York Times Best seller, God If You're Not Up There, I'm F***ed, which was released to rave reviews. The documentary about this book, Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story, trended on Netflix for 2 years and was translated into 5 languages. Darrell is classically trained in theater performing on Broadway in the Tony Award winning musical 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Darrell continues to move audiences with his comedy, performing in comedy clubs and theaters nationwide and continues to look for new challenging roles to expand his talents in film and television.

(Director) won the Tony Award for his direction of the stage production of Come From Away on Broadway, and serves as the Artistic Director of the Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, CA. Other credits include Diana: The Musical on Netflix, the feature films Jeffrey and Lucky Stiff, and the American Playhouse production of Blown Sideways Through Life for PBS. At La Jolla Playhouse, he directed the world-premiere productions of Come From Away, Diana: The Musical, Escape to Margaritaville, Memphis, The Darrell Hammond Project, Hollywood and Chasing the Song. Other select Playhouse credits include Freaky Friday, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Glengarry Glen Ross. In addition to Come From Away, other Broadway credits include Diana: The Musical; Escape to Margaritaville, Xanadu, Leap of Faith (Drama Desk Award nomination); Memphis (Tony, Outer Critics Circle nominations); All Shook Up, The Rocky Horror Show (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations). Christopher directed productions of Come From Away in London, Toronto, Australia and on national tour. Other tours include Escape to Margaritaville, Memphis, Xanadu, All Shook Up and Seussical: The Musical. Additional New York stage credits: Blown Sideways Through Life, Jeffrey (Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards), The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Valhalla (Lucille Lortel nomination - Outstanding Direction), Regrets Only, Wonder of the World, Communicating Doors, Bunny Bunny, The Night Hank Williams Died, and Fires in the Mirror (Lucille Lortel Award), among others. Christopher is the recipient of the Princess Grace Award, the Drama League Director Fellowship and an NEA/TCG Director Fellowship.

ABOUT AUDIBLE THEATER

Audible Theater makes outstanding performances and powerful storytelling available to millions of people all over the world. As part of this initiative, Audible has produced Swing State written by Rebecca Gilman and directed by Robert Falls; Sorry For Your Loss written by and starring Michael Cruz Kayne; Drinking in America starring Andre Royo; Girls & Boys with Carey Mulligan, Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, and many others at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. In May 2018, Audible announced that the Minetta Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village will serve as its creative home for live performances in New York. Audible hosts and produces a wide variety of live performances at the Minetta Lane including dramatic plays, comedic shows, engaging panel discussions, and more, with Audible members receiving exclusive access to discounted tickets and related audio content.

Audible was co-producer for the Broadway transfer of the Tony Award-nominated Latin History for Morons written by and starring John Leguizamo and for the Tony Award-nominated Sea Wall /A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The initiative also saw the release of John Lithgow's Stories By Heart, Judith Light's All The Ways To Say I Love You, Sharon Washington's Feeding The Dragon, and more. Since June 2017, Audible has commissioned 50 theater playwrights to receive support from its $5 million Emerging Playwrights Fund dedicated to developing innovative English-language works from around the globe. The $5 million fund enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary vocal storytelling.

ABOUT AUDIBLE, INC.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible's catalog includes more than 850,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.