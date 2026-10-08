SLANTED FLOORS to Return at Astor Place Theatre Off-Broadway
Kyle Beltran and Adam Chanler-Berat reunite in Billy McEntee's play directed by Ryan Dobrin.
Following two sold-out engagements for an original production limited to just six audience members per performance, Slanted Floors will return, reimagined in a new, expanded engagement in an intimate performance space for 30 audience members within the Astor Place Theatre building in Lower Manhattan. Performances begin October 20, 2026, ahead of an official opening night on Monday, November 2, 2026.
In Slanted Floors, Kaplan (Chanler-Berat) and Teddy (Beltran) live in a rent-controlled apartment downtown where they work, gossip, and dream. This one night, you're invited into their home.
Created by Billy McEntee and directed by Ryan Dobrin (Associate Director: Becky Shaw, Merrily We Roll Along), Slanted Floors reunites original cast members Lucille Lortel Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kyle Beltran (A Case for the Existence of God, The Flick, Gloria) and Lortel Award nominee Adam Chanler-Berat (“Gossip Girl,” Next to Normal, Mother Russia), whose performances were widely praised in the production's initial runs in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
Slanted Floors received a 2026 Drama Desk Award nomination for “Unique Theatrical Experience” for its sold-out Greenpoint engagement The play is now staged for an audience of 30. Tickets start at $79, while select tickets include a cup of soup and a more intimate experience.
The original production team returns and includes Nick Auer (Lighting and Co-Sound Designer), Dan Kuan Peeples (Video and Co-Sound Designer), Isabelle Chirls (Associate Director), Damayanti Wallace (Production Stage Manager), and Caitlin Bebb (Artwork Designer). Additional creative team members include Clint Ramos (Scenic and Costume Designer) and Samantha Shoffner (Set Decorator and Props Design).
The producing team includes Lombardo & Zell Productions (Every Brilliant Thing, Oedipus, Paddington) Patrick Catullo (Oedipus, American Utopia), Clint Ramos (Here Lies Love, Maybe Happy Ending, Eclipsed), No Guarantees Theatrical Productions (Schmigadoon!, Inter Alia), and Associate Producers Shira Friedman and Sandro Lorenzo. General Management by Baseline Theatrical.
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