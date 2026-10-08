SLANTED FLOORS to Return at Astor Place Theatre Off-Broadway

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Following two sold-out engagements for an original production limited to just six audience members per performance, Slanted Floors will return, reimagined in a new, expanded engagement in an intimate performance space for 30 audience members within the Astor Place Theatre building in Lower Manhattan. Performances begin October 20, 2026, ahead of an official opening night on Monday, November 2, 2026.

In Slanted Floors, Kaplan (Chanler-Berat) and Teddy (Beltran) live in a rent-controlled apartment downtown where they work, gossip, and dream. This one night, you're invited into their home.

Created by Billy McEntee and directed by Ryan Dobrin (Associate Director: Becky Shaw, Merrily We Roll Along), Slanted Floors reunites original cast members Lucille Lortel Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kyle Beltran (A Case for the Existence of God, The Flick, Gloria) and Lortel Award nominee Adam Chanler-Berat (“Gossip Girl,” Next to Normal, Mother Russia), whose performances were widely praised in the production's initial runs in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Slanted Floors received a 2026 Drama Desk Award nomination for “Unique Theatrical Experience” for its sold-out Greenpoint engagement The play is now staged for an audience of 30. Tickets start at $79, while select tickets include a cup of soup and a more intimate experience.

The original production team returns and includes Nick Auer (Lighting and Co-Sound Designer), Dan Kuan Peeples (Video and Co-Sound Designer), Isabelle Chirls (Associate Director), Damayanti Wallace (Production Stage Manager), and Caitlin Bebb (Artwork Designer). Additional creative team members include Clint Ramos (Scenic and Costume Designer) and Samantha Shoffner (Set Decorator and Props Design).

The producing team includes Lombardo & Zell Productions (Every Brilliant Thing, Oedipus, Paddington) Patrick Catullo (Oedipus, American Utopia), Clint Ramos (Here Lies Love, Maybe Happy Ending, Eclipsed), No Guarantees Theatrical Productions (Schmigadoon!, Inter Alia), and Associate Producers Shira Friedman and Sandro Lorenzo. General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 08 Hrs 07 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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