SLANTED FLOORS Extends At The Astor Place Theatre

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Slanted Floors has been extended by popular demand through Sunday, November 29, 2026, with two additional weeks of performances in its newly expanded, intimate performance space for just 30 audience members inside the Astor Place Theatre building in Lower Manhattan. Originally scheduled to run through November 15, the production is now welcoming audiences through November 29. Tickets are on sale now.

In Slanted Floors, Kaplan (Chanler-Berat) and Teddy (Beltran) live in a rent-controlled apartment downtown where they work, gossip, and dream. This one night, you're invited into their home.

Created by Billy McEntee and directed by Ryan Dobrin (Associate Director: Becky Shaw, Merrily We Roll Along), Slanted Floors reunites original cast members Lucille Lortel Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kyle Beltran (A Case for the Existence of God, The Flick, Gloria) and Lortel Award nominee Adam Chanler-Berat ('Gossip Girl,' Next to Normal, Mother Russia), whose performances were widely praised in the production's initial runs in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Slanted Floors was celebrated by the Daily Beast as 'New York's most unique and exclusive pieces of theatre.' The New York Times recommended it as a 'must-see off Broadway show.' The production was hailed by Vulture as one of the top 10 plays of 2025, a 'revelation,' and 'one of the buzziest productions in New York City.' When the original production played to six audience members, Daily Beast said, 'A ticket to see Slanted Floors has become as tough as booking a table at one of New York's hottest restaurants.'

'By inviting a small audience into an apartment, it felt like a mini-miracle that Slanted Floors could even exist, so we are thrilled that the show is now beginning its next life in a fresh setting,' McEntee and Dobrin said. 'We're so grateful to the producers for believing in this project and finding a new version of its intimacy in this next incarnation of our site-specific play.'

'Slanted Floors was intentionally created as an intimate experience, and that intimacy is still at the center of this production,' added the Producers in a joint statement. 'What's exciting about this return is the opportunity to bring that experience to an amazing venue and a broader audience. The response to the original production made it clear that there was a real appetite to see this piece continue, and we're excited to help make that possible.'

Slanted Floors received a 2026 Drama Desk Award nomination for 'Unique Theatrical Experience' for its sold-out Greenpoint engagement. The play is now staged for an audience of 30. Tickets start at $79, while select tickets include a cup of soup and a more intimate experience, and can now be reserved at www.slantedfloors.com.

The original production team returns and includes Nick Auer (Lighting and Co-Sound Designer), Dan Kuan Peeples (Video and Co-Sound Designer), Isabelle Chirls (Associate Director), Damayanti Wallace (Production Stage Manager), and Caitlin Bebb (Artwork Designer). Additional creative team members include Clint Ramos (Scenic and Costume Designer) and Samantha Shoffner (Set Decorator and Props Design).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 04 Hrs 43 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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