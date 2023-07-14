SEX WORK/SEX PLAY By Caytha Jentis To Have Off-Broadway World Premiere in September

Sugar Daddies, porn stars and a divorced Brooklyn Mom take center stage in the new comedy Sex Work/Sex Play, from award-winning playwright and filmmaker Caytha Jentis. Sex Work/Sex Play will have its Off-Broadway World Premiere in the Fall at 28th Street Theatre (TADA) in Manhattan. The eight-week run plays September 6 to October 29, with opening night slated for Wednesday, September 13 at 7pm. Rosie Gunther directs, produced by Emerging Artists Theatre.

Last Fall, Sex Work/Sex Play had a staged reading at EAT's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Work Series) where it played to a sold-out house. Artistic Director Paul Adams shared his thoughts on the production, "I am so very excited to see Sex Work/Sex Play finally come to life in a fully realized production. After seeing it in developmental readings, I look forward to this stellar cast giving an audience a hilarious evening of fun and wit that I believe will connect with every audience member."

Set in modern-day Brooklyn, the story follows the lives of five people - a divorced mother, her college aged daughter, a suburban husband and wife and a male porn star, who are all struggling in their own ways with life, relationships, work, and... sex! Where everything and everybody is a swipe away and nobody tells the truth. This charming and witty play invites us to laugh at the delightfully awkward and uncomfortable scenarios that play out as these characters navigate their relationships and ultimately reclaim and redefine their sexuality.

Jentis, who says "it's as sweet as it is spicy," hopes the play and its humor creates a safe space for dialogue on these modern issues. Post performance talkbacks with experts in the field are scheduled. Topics include: Why People in Happy Relationships Cheat, The Down and Dirty About Porn and Porn Addiction and Why the Oldest Profession Should be Just that: A Profession. Dates and guests to be announced soon. A singles mingle night is also in the works in partnership with a matchmaking website.

The cast features Amber Gatlin, Josh Hyman, Kerry McGann, Christopher Trindade, and Constance Zaytoun. The creative team includes scenic design by Colleen Shea, lighting design by G. Ben Swope and costume design by Noah Berch.

Sex Work Sex Play runs in repertory with the plays Anne Being Frank by Ron Elisha, Doris Day: My Secret Love by Paul Adams. Previews run September 6 - 10, with opening scheduled for Wednesday, September 13 at 7 Performances are Wednesdays at 7 pm, Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 9pm, and Sundays at 7pm. Running time 85 minutes. Tickets are $59 and are available at Click Here.

Performances take place at the 28th Street Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

Caytha Jentis (Playwright) is an award-winning writer, director and producer of films, plays, and episodic content. Her stories challenge the old tropes of motherhood with pathos and heightened reality humor. Caytha's full length play, It's All About the Kids, won the NJ Playwrights Competition and had a two week regional production. www.caytha.com

Rosie Gunther (Director) began her career as an actor on stage and screen and pivoted into theater directing twenty years ago. She has directed numerous musicals, plays and readings in NY, NJ and California. Her most recent was directing Matilda for Actors Technique NY at the American Theater for Actors in New York City.

In the past 30 years, Emerging Artists Theatre has premiered over 300 new works Off-Broadway and Off Off Broadway and garnered several awards including a Drama Desk Award nomination, the American Theatre Wing Grant Award for Consistent Excellence in Theatre, and the Founders Award at the inaugural New York Innovative Theatre Awards. In 2006, EAT started producing their bi-annual new work series which focuses on new solo shows, plays, dance, and musicals. Over the years, this series (now known as Spark Theatre Festival NYC) has given over 5,000 artists a chance to showcase their new work. EAT's most recent Off-Broadway productions include Penny Penniworth by Chris Weikel, and The Sensational Josephine Baker by Cheryl Howard. www.emergingartiststheatre.org