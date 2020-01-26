SENSES OF LOVE: THEATRE IN THE DARK Comes to TheaterLab

On Valentine's Day - Friday, February 14, 2020 - This Is Not a Theatre Company presents Senses of Love: Theatre in the Dark at TheaterLab in the Garment District. Building on a history of ground-breaking, immersive work, This Is Not a Theatre Company will turn off the lights and invite the audience to touch, smell, and taste their way through a journey of romantic love. The company will perform twice, once at 7 p.m. and again at 9 p.m.

"Every year around Valentine's Day, we hear stories of love that are beautiful, but as one-dimensional as a Hallmark card," said Artistic Director Erin Mee. "With 'Senses of Love: Theatre in the Dark', we will bring romantic love back to its senses. We will explore, with the help of the audience, how love feels, smells, and tastes, creating a multi-sensory experience of real exchange and interaction."

What: Senses of Love: Theatre in the Dark

Where: TheaterLab, 357 West 36 Street, 3 floor

When: Friday, February 14, 7 pm & 9 pm

Ticket link: https://www.artful.ly/store/events/19826

Named one of the Top 5 Immersive Companies in NYC by Jonathan Mandell of tdf.org, This Is Not a Theatre Company seeks to challenge common assumptions and push the limits of theatre to create authentic human experiences for their audiences. "Senses of Love" follows the last installment of the "Theatre in the Dark" series, "Winter Solstice" which explored feelings of isolation during the holidays.





