SEASON OF HOPE At The Historic Town Hall Continues Tonight

Tune in tonight at 7pm.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Tune in tonight at 7pm eastern for an hour of conversation and music with series host, soprano Allison Charney, cellist Peter Seidenberg and pianist Craig Ketter.

Concert includes works by Bach, Verdi, Bloch, Strauss and Marianna Rosett's haunting "Kaddish". A Zoom link is provided with your registration for a live Meet-and-Greet discussion immediately following the concert.

Tickets are free.

For more information: www.thetownhall.org


