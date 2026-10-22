SACRIFICES: THE MUSICAL Reveals Cast for Off-Broadway Premiere
The production features Sasha Kisselgoff, Katrell Vonn, and Alayna Hopgood, with a book by Eli Kaplan Wildmann and music by Yonatan Cnaan.
The cast and creative team for the Off-Broadway premiere of SACRIFICES: The Musical, opening December 2, 2026, at the Angel Orensanz Foundation at 172 Norfolk Street, have been revealed. The limited engagement will run December 2, 8, 15, and 16, 2026.
Set in ancient Jerusalem in the years before the city's destruction, Sacrifices follows a poet, an artisan, a rebel, and a scholar as they navigate a society fractured by extremism, inequality, and political division. Their intersecting stories explore the bonds that hold a community together, and the choices that threaten to tear it apart.
Blending Eastern and Western musical influences with the storytelling tradition of American musical theater, Sacrifices puts an ancient crisis in conversation with contemporary life. At its heart is a question that spans two thousand years: when a society nears its breaking point, what can its people still preserve?
The principal cast features Sasha Kisselgoff as Noa, Katrell Vonn as Bar Kamtza, Alayna Hopgood as Yehudit, Izaya Perrier as Ribaz, Jared Allen Price as Elazar, Natalie Daninhirsch as Martha, Bo Flowers as Head Sage, and Nino de la Torre as Aba Sikra.
The ensemble includes Lucy Honor Lewis, Kailin C. Ames, Carla Angeline Mongado, Margaret Lebre White, Sévon, Tristian Brown, Daniel Boodoo, and Alex Lyons, who also serve as understudies.
David Serero produces Sacrifices: The Musical, with a book and direction by Eli Kaplan Wildmann, music by Yonatan Cnaan, and lyrics by Andrew Zachary Cohen. Catie Davis serves as Consulting Director, with Dan Pardo as Music Director and Zalman Kelber as Music Coordinator. The production team also includes Sofie Daley, Costume Designer; Ida Berger, Props; and Sivan Raz, Stage Manager and Assistant Director.
Presented at the Angel Orensanz Foundation, Sacrifices invites New York audiences to discover a new musical about the human cost of division and the courage required to choose solidarity. Its message of unity, brotherhood, and hope reaches across cultures and generations.
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