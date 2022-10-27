Ruth Stage's CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF to Return Off-Broadway in 2023
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will play at the Theatre at St. Clement’s for an additional 42 performances with previews beginning on Friday February 24th 2023.
On the heels of a 35 show run this past summer, Ruth Stage's provocative and controversial modern staging of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will return to New York City in early 2023.
Directed by Joe Rosario, the Off Broadway premiere of the Tennessee Williams masterpiece, concluded its run on August the 14th playing to sold out audiences and standing ovations.
"Very happy" with the Off Broadway premiere production, the Tennessee Williams estate has yet again given their blessing to the maverick theater group, Ruth Stage, and an unprecedented re-engagement license has been issued. Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will play at the Theatre at St. Clement's (423 W 46th St.) for an additional 42 performances with previews beginning on Friday February 24th 2023. Opening night is scheduled for Sunday March 5th, 2023. The production will close on Friday night March 31st, 2023.
Tennessee Williams' sultry, southern storm of a play about greed, deceit, self-delusion, sexual desire and repression, homophobia, sexism, and the looming specter of death won the Pulitzer Prize in 1955. Ruth Stage's modern and haunting interpretation is set in an estate in the Mississippi Delta of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy cotton tycoon. The play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy's highly dysfunctional family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the "Cat", Brick's wife.
Matt de Rogatis will reprise his critically acclaimed role as "Brick" in the new production. Further casting and design team announcements will be made in the coming weeks.
Tickets, priced between $39 and $125, are on sale now and can be purchased at either www.ruthstage.org/cat or www.telecharge.com.
Bios
Matt de Rogatis
(Brick) Some previous New York City credits for Matt de Rogatis (Brick) include "Frederick Clegg" in the United States premiere of The Collector at 59E59, "Richard III" in Austin Pendleton's Wars of the Roses (124 Bank Street Theater), "Tom" in The Glass Menagerie (Wild Project) and "Roy" in Lone Star (Triad). He was last seen on stage as "Brick" in Ruth Stage's summer 2022 Off Broadway premiere of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Theatre at St. Clement's). Find Matt on social media @themightydero and www.mattderogatis.com
Joe Rosario
(Director) is a writer, producer, actor and director from the New York City area. As an actor he has appeared on The Sopranos, Ed, Law and Order, Sex and the City, Law and Order SVU, Oz, 100 Centre St, Hope and Faith, and the original pilot Thunderbox. Joe has also appeared numerous times on The Chappelle Show and The View in various comedic skits and was a re-occurring character on the Late Show with David Letterman. He has also appeared in over 50 commercials. Rosario is also an award winning filmmaker and producer. His films and scripts have been official selections at over 50 festivals including Cannes, Barcelona and the New York International Film Festival. His feature length drama, Snapshot, starring Zach McGowan of Shameless, was one of his winning submissions. A resident of New Jersey, Joe is also an accomplished acting teacher and he coaches many actors seen on TV and film. Rosario directed the summer 2022 Off Broadway premiere of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Theatre at St. Clement's in New York City.
Tennessee Williams (1911-1983) explored passion with daring honesty and forged a poetic theatre of raw psychological insight that shattered conventional proprieties and transformed the American stage. The autobiographical The Glass Menagerie brought what Mr. Williams called "the catastrophe of success," a success capped by A Streetcar Named Desire, one of the most influential works of modern American literature. An extraordinary series of masterpieces followed, including Vieux Carre, Sweet Bird of Youth, The Rose Tattoo, Orpheus Descending and the classic Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.
