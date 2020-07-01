Richard Allen and Taran Gray to Premiere New Original Musicals Virtually to Raise Money for BC/EFA and BFRJ

Award winning musical theater writers Richard Allen and Taran Gray have announced they will be premiering four of their new original musicals virtually to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ). The festival will open with Allen and Gray's musical written entirely during quarantine, LEGENDARY.

Allen and Gray announced at the beginning of the quarantine that they would be creating a musical with the online community that follows them. Ideas for the show's story were submitted by fans via Facebook and the top three ideas were further refined by

Allen and Gray and then voted on by fans. The winner was announced and the creation of the musical began with active engagement from their fanbase through this unique process.

LEGENDARY tells the story of the rock band, Gypsy, at the pinnacle of rock music in the 1970s, and the untimely death of their lead singer, Max. Max is a ghost lost in the present day where she deals with an aging Gypsy and helps singer-songwriter Rubee to find her voice. Legendary follows four women of music, all in different stages of life, as they navigate career, family, and learning to speak their truths.

The all new cast includes leading actors Charity Farrell (Frozen, Disney Cruise Line) as Max; Aspen Vincent (American Idiot, Broadway) as Max's sister, Jane; BrynnWilliams(The SpongeBob Musical/Bye Bye Birdie/13,Broadway) as the up and coming but starving music artist Rubee; and Aja Downing (TJ loves Sally 4eva, Jack NY) as Twilight, the new young lead singer of Gypsy.

The amazing quartet of women are joined by Barry Anderson (Jersey Boys, US National Tour), Bryan Barbarin (Parade, Cygnet Theatre), David Humphrey (Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, New Village Arts), Justin Kent (Godspell, CCT), David LaMarr (Kinky Boots, Delaware Theatre Company), Leonard Patton (Mixtape, Lamb's Players Theater), Grandison M. Phelps III (FENCES, The Roustabouts Theatre Co.), and Nygel Robinson (FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical, 2017 New York Musical Theater Festival).

LEGENDARY will be directed by Rachel Elise Johnson with musical direction by Taran Gray.

The performance will be streamed one night only on July 7th at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12th and will be available for purchase on www.AllenandGray.com. All ticket proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ).

