New York Theatre Workshop Extends MY JOY IN HEAVY Off-Broadway
Previously set to close April 5, performances will now run through April 12, 2026.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz Mar. 24, 2026
Choreographed by Princess Grace Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Steph Paul, with music supervision by Obie Award winner Or Matias, My Joy is Heavy began performances at New York Theatre Workshop on February 25, 2026, and opened March 17. Previously set to close April 5, performances will now run through April 12, 2026.
My Joy is Heavy, a musical memoir by Obie-winning duo & NYTW Usual Suspects The Bengsons is a deeply personal portrait of the unexpected joys and humor that are forged in the wake of loss. Listen to music from the show here!