Review Roundup: ANOTHER SHOT

Another Shot, the new off-Broadway comedy that takes sobriety seriously, just celebrated its opening night off-Broadway atThe Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature. The new comedy by Spike Manton and Harry Teinowitz, is based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality Harry Teinowitz, whose career and life were put in jeopardy following an arrest for DUI.

Another Shot tells the outrageous, infuriating, and hilarious story of an alcoholic on the edge of blowing up his life when he finally confronts the inarguable truth of his behavior and how it is affecting his family, his life, and his liver.

The cast is Dan Butler (Harry); Chiké Johnson (Vince); Samantha Mathis (Andrea); Gregg Mozgala (Isaiah); Quentin Nguyễn-duy (George); and Portia (Barb). Jackson Gay directs.

Check out what the critics are saying about the new play...

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: The episodic play mostly follows a direct path as Harry and a small group of substance abusers experience their rocky eight-week journey towards sobriety. Harry addresses the audience directly at times to annotate the characters and their actions. Every so often between scenes, voiceover segments by recovered alcoholics share their stories, some humorous, others not.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: As Another Shot tipples forward about the dangers and disasters of disproportionate tippling, many of its lines hang heavily in the air. There’s discussion about when and under what circumstances a first drink was taken. So much so that eventually Barb warns, “Forget the first drink, remember the last,” suggesting that a first drink may have been imbibed in pleasure, but a last drink was a bottoming episode. A wiser remark isn’t uttered during the 90 enlightening, threatening minutes.