Repertorio Español Announces 2022-2023 New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellowships

Three emerging, talented, and ambitious directors will have their artistic vision showcased at Repertorio Español's Gramercy Arts Theatre, taking the opportunity of using Repertorio's artistic and technical resources while working alongside Repertorio's staff and Company. The first production premieres on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Through The New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellowships, funded Repertorio provides professional development opportunities, and cultivates and mentors emerging Latinx/Latine directors living in New York City (ages 18-30) and gives the directors the opportunity to mount a professional production at Repertorio.

WINNERS OF THE NEW YORK COMMUNITY TRUST VAN LIER FELLOWSHIPS

JAMES BRUENGER-ARREGUIN



James Bruenger-Arreguin: Born in Los Cabos, Mexico, raised in Denver, CO, James is an NYC-based Latinx/Latine director and producer currently working at the Creative Development office at Disney Theatrical Group. He has worked and collaborated with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Theatre Aspen, The 24 Hour Plays, Southern Colorado Repertory Theatre (Associate Artistic Director). Recent Credits: Colorado Spring Fine Arts Center: Guadalupe in the Guest Room and To Slay the Dragon. SCRT: The Last Five Years (Director), Evita (Director/Choreographer) Fly by Night (Choreographer), University of the Arts: Pop The Musical Exhibition (Director), and Momentos (Director). BFA in Directing, Playwriting + Production from the University of the Arts. www.directordeteatro.com



"The Van Lier Fellowship at Repertorio Español is a one-of-a-kind gift to the next generation of Latinx artists. The fellowship invites us to join an artistic home and community in which we are asked to investigate our creative voice and aesthetics over two summers. My belief is that directing theatre is all about participation and crafting an empowered space where artists can create freely. I am honored to be in this cohort and am thrilled by the opportunity to build at an institution whose mission is to celebrate Latinx culture and the Spanish language through live performance."

KATHLEEN CAPDESUÑER



Kathleen Capdesuñer [she/her] is a Florida grown, immigrant raised, Cuban-American director, producer and generative artist working in theatre and film. Kathleen is a fiercely generous collaborator who leads democratized modes of creation to decolonize the current artistic canon. Kathleen is an alum of: The Roundabout Directing Fellowship, The Civilians R&D Group, MTC John Alper Directing Fellowship, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals and McCarter Theatre Center Directing Apprenticeship. She's also developed and directed work with: Roundabout, Atlantic Theatre Company, Yale, EST, Noor Theatre, Columbia, Teatro LATEA, Moxie Arts New York, McCarter Theatre, NYU, and internationally in the Fringe Festival circuit. www.kcapdesuner.com

"It is an honor to join Repertorio Español as a Van Lier Fellow. I am excited to delve into two distinct and vital plays in the Latinx canon and bring it to life through a modern feminist lens."

ANA LUZ ZAMBRANA



(Ella/Her) is a Puerto Rican actor, director, and critic. She received her BFA at UCF with a minor in Humanities, training as well at: Atlantic Co, BADA at Oxford University, and SBIFF. She is a SDC Directing Fellow, a Kennedy Center Directing Initiative alum, and a participant of Jose Solís's BIPOC Critic Lab. She is currently a member of the "Did They Like It?" Cohort and a Latiné Musical Theatre Lab Associate. Growing up as a Boricua in South Dakota -with her media diet ranging from Rebelde to The Lizzie McGuire Movie- sparked her need to create stories that explore the diasporic experience of POC in our world.

"Being a Van Lier fellow gives me a platform to explore the diasporic life of latinidad in contemporary and classic Spanish works. Hoy día you can be latiné but grow up in South Dakota -just like I did- but that doesn't mean that I didn't grow up eating mofongo or listening to Olga Tañón. This fellowship is allowing not only room but support in exploring the growing intersections of our cultura. Me toca el alma que vieron mi mente "gringa" y dijeron que eso todavía es ser Latina."

THE NEW YORK COMMUNITY TRUST



A public charity, The Trust is a grantmaking foundation dedicated to improving the lives of residents of New York City and its suburbs. We bring together individuals, families, foundations, and businesses to build a better community and support nonprofits that make a difference. We apply knowledge, creativity, and resources to the most challenging issues in an effort to ensure meaningful opportunities and a better quality of life for all New Yorkers, today and tomorrow.





For more information: By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: repertorio.nyc

ABOUT REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL



Repertorio Español was founded in 1968 by Artistic Director René Buch and Producer Gilberto Zaldívar and has become one of the most successful Off-Broadway theatres. The Company was founded with the mission of producing the finest Spanish-language theatre from Latin America and Spain as well as plays written by Latinx artists. The Company presents a rotating repertory of plays, musicals, and dance concerts every year. Its productions are seen by over 34,000 people annually at its home, the historic Gramercy Arts Theatre, and on tour. Every year, approximately 18,000 students are introduced to the heritage of Spanish language theatre through its education program, ¡DIGNIDAD!