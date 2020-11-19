Red Bull Theater Presents REMARKABLE PODVERSATION With Daniel Sullivan

RED BULL THEATER today announced that its fall offerings will continue with a RemarkaBULL Podversation: Tony Award-winning (and seven-time nominated) director Daniel Sullivan will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for "You Have Done That You Should Be Sorry For," a conversation focused on the 'Tent Scene' from Shakespeare's Julius Caesar (Act 4: Scene 3). The conversation will livestream on Monday, December 7th at 7:30 PM EST.



Sullivan has directed Julius Caesar multiple times, including the acclaimed Broadway revival starring Denzel Washington. They'll read passages from the scene and discuss subtext, character, and friendship in Shakespeare. This is a FREE event, but advance reservations are recommended. They'll take questions live through YOUTUBE. Red Bull will also be selecting a few individuals to appear as part of the broadcast. If you would like to ask a question and have the opportunity to appear, please submit this form by 12Noon EST on Friday, December 4th.



Daniel Sullivan has directed more than forty productions on Broadway - outpacing any living director - in addition to scores of productions Off Broadway and at regional theaters throughout the United States. He has served as artistic director for the Seattle Repertory Theatre and Manhattan Theatre Club. He also serves as resident artist for the New York Shakespeare Festival/Public Theatre. Sullivan was honored with the 2001 Tony Award for his direction of the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Proof by David Auburn. He has also been nominated for the Tony Award on six other occasions. Productions directed by him have been nominated for more than fifty Tony Awards. His numerous awards include Theatre Hall of Fame, George Abbott Lifetime Achievement Award, the Obie, Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, the Outer Critics Circle, the NAACP Image Award, the Ovation Award, the Joan Cullman Award for Extraordinary Creativity, and the Julia Hansen Award for Excellence.a??

