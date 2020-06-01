Red Bull Theater Postpones Today's Livestream Reading of THE REVENGER'S TRAGEDY

Red Bull Theater today announced the postponement of the next scheduled event of its special FREE programming: The Revenger's Tragedy a new version by Jesse Berger, freely adapted from the original text by Thomas Middleton, Cyril Tourneur, or Anonymous. The livestream presentation of The Revenger's Tragedy was set to be broadcast on Monday, June 1st at 7:30pm.

"In light of the recent events in our community and communities across the country, we have made the decision to postpone tonight's planned livestream reading of The Revenger's Tragedy. Red Bull Theater is a home for all artists and theatergoers. We believe in the power of great classic stories and plays of heightened language to deepen our understanding of the human condition. The Revenger's Tragedy is an extraordinary play that will help us continue to do just that-at another time. All of us at Red Bull Theater stand together with Black artists, colleagues, and citizens in our community," said Mr. Berger & Mr. Bredeson.

This live online reading was to feature the cast of Red Bull's acclaimed 2005 Off-Broadway production. Each actor would have zoomed in from wherever they are social distancing, directed by Mr. Berger. For information about the acclaimed 2005-'06 Off-Broadway production, visit redbulltheater.com. This informal event was designed to continue to serve Red Bull Theater's mission to revitalize the classics for today's audience during the uncertain time brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Revenger's Tragedy ran Off Broadway at the Culture Project for a seven week extended run, from November 25, 2005 to January 22, 2006.

Scheduled next for Red Bull Theater LIVE will be Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of Gogol's THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR, the most acclaimed comedy of the 2016-'17 season, on June 15th, starring Michael Urie and the entire original cast, directed by Mr. Berger.

For more information visit www.redbulltheater.com

