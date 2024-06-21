Rattlestick Theater Reveals Alex Lin and Kanishk Pandey as 2024-2025 Van Lier New Voices Fellows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rattlestick Theater will host playwrights Alex Lin and kanishk pandey as its 2024-25 Van Lier New Voices Fellows. This program provides substantial support to two emerging playwrights of color annually, including a $35,000 living stipend, a $5,000 artistic fund, mentorship with a chosen playwright, workshops and readings of new work, as well as participation in Rattlestick's larger artistic network. The Van Lier New Voices Fellowship is funded by the Jerome Foundation and New York Community Trust.

Artistic Director Will Davis says, “We are thrilled to kick off the 2024-2025 Van Lier New Voices Fellowship. Our new cohort, Alex Lin and kanishk pandey, will spend the year at Rattlestick, advancing their careers through mentorship, workshops, and collaboration with our staff and community. Alex and kanishk are remarkable writers whose work is both playful and fearless, searing and adventurous. I am honored and grateful to support the invaluable art they will create this year and eagerly anticipate sharing their work with our community.”

Since 2011, the Fellowship has supported 18 playwrights including Susan Soon He Stanton,, Christopher Oscar Peña, Anna Moench, Donja R. Love, C.A. Johnson, C. Quintana (CQ), Brittany K. Allen, David Zheng, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Xavier Galva, Ife Olujobi, Edison Ventura Mata Diaz, Zora Howard, May Treuhaft-Ali, and Minghao Tu, and outgoing 2023-24 fellows AriDy Nox and a.k. Payne.

These extraordinary playwrights have produced and presented dozens of works to thousands of audience members both regionally and throughout New York City, with many of these aforementioned fellows garnering Peabody, WGA, Princess Grace Awards, Pulitzer Prizes for Drama Finalists, and Susan Smith Blackburn Special Commendations.

Please visit www.rattlestick.org/van-lier-fellowship for more information.

About the 2024-25 Van Lier New Voices Fellows

Alex Lin is just a girl from Jersey. Plays developed at Roundabout, Second Stage, NYTW, MTC, the O'Neill, South Coast Rep, New Harmony, Two River, Playwrights Realm, Ojai, CCTP, Central Square Theater, and Theater Mu. Guest lectures at CMU, Rutgers, and Union College. As an actor, Actors Theatre of Louisville, New Victory, HVSF, Ma-Yi, Amphibian Stage, Ojai, CCTP, Jewish Plays Project, and Commonwealth Shakespeare. Susan Smith Blackburn Prize finalist and Weissberger Award nominee. Juilliard. www.alexandralinholden.com

kanishk pandey is a writer, director, and exile. He uses the label exile, inspired by the works of James Joyce as well as his own experience as a member of the South Asian diaspora, to describe a relationship with nationalism that is forever nomadic and critical. His work is unified by the belief that consciousness can only exist through dialogue. kanishk holds a BFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU. He is an alumni of Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers Group. His play PRISONCORE! will debut as part of the Exponential Theater Festival in January 2025, and his play, The Fate of the Online Cow, will debut in Spring of 2025 with Synecdoche Works. www.kanishkpandey.com

