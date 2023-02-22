Rachel Tucker & More to Join New York Irish Center's 2nd Annual 40 SHADES OF GREEN

The NY Irish Center is bringing back by popular demand its unique Celtic Cabaret, "40 Shades of Green," on St Patrick's Day, Friday March 17, from 3pm to 9pm.

This remarkable cavalcade of local and international performers and personalities runs a continuous six hours from 3pm to 9pm, as the NY Irish Center happily assumes the mantle of official hub of local St. Patrick's Day cultural activity. Tickets are on sale at www.newyorkirishcenter.org

Individual tickets are $30, with admission good for the entire 6-hour period. Children under 12 are admitted for free.

The New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, is just seven minutes, and one stop, on the 7 train from Grand Central Station. For more info and queries call 718-482-0909 or e-mail info@NewYorkIrishCenter.org

Among the emcees: Amy Brett, Fiona Walsh , and George C. Heslin.

The list of performers and notables is still and formation; for updates visit www.newyorkirishcenter.org

ABOUT NYIC

A hub for culture and community enrichment serving a broadly diverse audience from its base in Long Island City, the NY Irish Center programs a wide variety of cultural events spanning film, theater, comedy, books and traditional and contemporary music in its street-level storefront theater, the Reilly Room.

NYIC's social support programs responding to New York's continuously diversifying Irish diaspora, include Irish language and computer classes, book clubs, and networking and outreach for LGBTQ+ individuals, seniors and children.