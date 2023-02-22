Rachel Tucker & More to Join New York Irish Center's 2nd Annual 40 SHADES OF GREEN
The NY Irish Center is bringing back by popular demand its unique Celtic Cabaret, "40 Shades of Green," on St Patrick's Day, Friday March 17, from 3pm to 9pm.
This remarkable cavalcade of local and international performers and personalities runs a continuous six hours from 3pm to 9pm, as the NY Irish Center happily assumes the mantle of official hub of local St. Patrick's Day cultural activity. Tickets are on sale at www.newyorkirishcenter.org
Individual tickets are $30, with admission good for the entire 6-hour period. Children under 12 are admitted for free.
The New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, is just seven minutes, and one stop, on the 7 train from Grand Central Station. For more info and queries call 718-482-0909 or e-mail info@NewYorkIrishCenter.org
This year's cultural feast extending the day's festivities beyond the Parade in Manhattan is sponsored by Tourism Ireland. Among the performers scheduled to take the stage: Donie Carroll (performing with the Comhaltas youth group), Connor Delves, Molly Downs, Rob Dunne, Gigi Eugenia, Gregory Harrington, Cathy Maguire, Peter Maguire, John McDermott, Eilin O'Dea, Tara O'Grady, Niall O'Leary, David O'Leary, Colm Reilly & Sean Harkness, Erica Spyres, and Rachel Tucker. Other standouts - The Comhaltas Group consisting of 14 teenage performers from Cork, Darrah Carr Dance and the McManus School of Irish Dance.
Among the emcees: Amy Brett, Fiona Walsh, and George C. Heslin.
The list of performers and notables is still and formation; for updates visit www.newyorkirishcenter.org
ABOUT NYIC
A hub for culture and community enrichment serving a broadly diverse audience from its base in Long Island City, the NY Irish Center programs a wide variety of cultural events spanning film, theater, comedy, books and traditional and contemporary music in its street-level storefront theater, the Reilly Room.
NYIC's social support programs responding to New York's continuously diversifying Irish diaspora, include Irish language and computer classes, book clubs, and networking and outreach for LGBTQ+ individuals, seniors and children.
Among its community enrichment programs are its Wednesday Lunch Club -- one of the most popular active retirement gatherings in New York City -- and "The Story Continues" -- NYIC's quarterly LGBTQ+ networking event, featuring prominent voices from the community and a safe space for conversation and advocacy. NYIC also houses Solace House, a provider of free, confidential suicide prevention counseling for one-on-one, group or family mental health support. Solace House's services are available for anyone seeking help. George C. Heslin took over as executive director in the fall of 2020.
