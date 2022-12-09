Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars Tammie Brown & Scarlet Envy to Bring Holiday Shows Off-Broadway

This new one-night-only extravaganza promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with festive music and warm holiday stories.

Dec. 09, 2022  

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars Tammie Brown & Scarlet Envy to Bring Holiday Shows Off-Broadway The holidays are a drag at Baruch Performing Arts Center as two stars of RuPaul's Drag Race present solo shows in New York City: On Wednesday, December 14 at 7pm, join glamorous RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars favorite SCARLET ENVY for the New York premiere of her first holiday show, HUNG WITH CARE.

Supported by a 4-piece live band, this new one-night-only extravaganza promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with festive music and warm holiday stories. On Thursday, December 15 at 7pm, TAMMIE BROWN from RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race Allstars, America's Got Talent, Skin Wars, and many other television shows, returns to NYC with the New York premiere of her latest holiday show TAMMIE BROWN'S HOLIDAY SPARKLE 2022. Known for her "strange" and "quirky" personality, Tammie will be hitting the stage in a way that only she knows how. This new holiday show is sure to be a deliciously outlandish evening of original music, holiday classics and seasonal storytelling by one of the most original drag queens around. Oh, holy...!

SCARLET ENVY: HUNG WITH CARE and TAMMIE BROWN'S HOLIDAY SPARKLE 2022 will be performed at Baruch Performing Arts Center (55 Lexington Avenue at 25th Street, between 3rd & Lexington Aves. in Manhattan). All attendees must present proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or present a negative PCR test taken within 7 days of the event.

Tickets are $25 - $50 (for VIP that include a meet-and-greet) available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com. Tammie Brown is the stage name of Keith Glen Schubert, an American singer, actor and drag performer, perhaps best known for his appearance as a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 1 and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. Currently, he is a fixture in the Southern California drag scene. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Schubert started his auspicious career performing as Cha Cha in the musical "Grease," and as the Wicked Stepmother in "Into the Woods." He first started performing drag at Club Divas in Corpus Christi, Texas. In the early 2000's he made an appearance as Tammie Brown on "The Surreal Life" with Tammy Faye Messner and as himself on "How Clean is Your House?". As Keith Glen Schubert, he has appeared in commercials for McDonalds and UPS and for Korn's music video " Twisted Transistor." As Tammie Brown, he has appeared in Robbie William's music video "She's Madonna" and Crazy Lupe's "Mm Ma Ma." In March 2009, Tammie released her first, album "Popcorn" on iTunes. On YouTube you can view Tammie's videos such as "Shaka Buku U", "Whatever" and "The Ballad of Tiger Lily."

New York City local SCARLET ENVY rose to international attention as a contestant on Season 11 of VH1's Rupaul's Drag Race. She recently returned to the series to compete for Rupaul's Drag Race Allstars 6. The fan-favorite is credited with voicing the original viral sensation, "Am I the drama? I don't think I'm the drama!" Scarlet tours regularly, headlining events around the world. Her debut single 'Feeling Is Mutual' (2019) was distributed by CMDShift Label, along with her most recent music video 'Is It Me?' (2021). Television work includes VH1, Paramount+, NBC, Netflix, & HBO. She is set to make her film debut starring in Only Worn Once, premiering in 2023. With over half a million followers on Instagram (@scarletenvy) and hundreds of thousands more across other platforms, Scarlet loves regularly connecting with fans on social media. Scarlet teaches MAC Cosmetics Masterclasses, serves as a celebrity ambassador for Teen Cancer America where she teaches cosmetic courses for teen and young adult cancer patients and survivors, and is honored to be partnered with the Alzheimer's Association.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Ars Nova Announces 2023 Residencies Welcoming 13 New Artists and Groups to its Resident Ar Photo
Ars Nova Announces 2023 Residencies Welcoming 13 New Artists and Groups to its Resident Artist Community
Ars Nova has announced 13 new artists and groups selected for 2023 residencies. Ars Nova’s dynamic slate of artist residencies and commissions supports outside-the-box thinking and encourages innovative, genre-bending work.
Christopher Bannow, Esco Jouléy & More to Star in WOLF PLAY at MCC Theater Photo
Christopher Bannow, Esco Jouléy & More to Star in WOLF PLAY at MCC Theater
MCC Theater has announced casting for Soho Rep’s Wolf Play, in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company, by Hansol Jung (Wild Goose Dreams) and directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play, Soho Rep).
Billy Crudup to be Honored at Vineyard Theatre 40th Anniversary Gala Photo
Billy Crudup to be Honored at Vineyard Theatre 40th Anniversary Gala
Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary Gala will honor Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Crudup with celebratory toasts to Ken Greiner, Chair, Vineyard Board of Directors and Marcia Pendelton, President and Founder of Walk Tall Girl Productions, on February 13, 2023 beginning at 6:00pm at Edison Ballroom.
FRIGID Festival Takes Stand Against Hate Speech; Pulls Show Deemed to be Anti-Trans Photo
FRIGID Festival Takes Stand Against Hate Speech; Pulls Show Deemed to be Anti-Trans
Read the FRIGID Festival's statement taking a stand against hate speech. A show was recently drawn for The FRIGID Fringe Festival 2023, which the organization deemed to be anti-trans. 

More Hot Stories For You


Richard Thompson Brings ALL REQUESTS LIVE to Symphony SpaceRichard Thompson Brings ALL REQUESTS LIVE to Symphony Space
December 9, 2022

Richard Thompson: All Requests Live! comes to Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Symphony Space this month. Performances are on December 15, 16, and 17.
Christopher Bannow, Esco Jouléy & More to Star in WOLF PLAY at MCC TheaterChristopher Bannow, Esco Jouléy & More to Star in WOLF PLAY at MCC Theater
December 8, 2022

MCC Theater has announced casting for Soho Rep’s Wolf Play, in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company, by Hansol Jung (Wild Goose Dreams) and directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play, Soho Rep).
Billy Crudup to be Honored at Vineyard Theatre 40th Anniversary GalaBilly Crudup to be Honored at Vineyard Theatre 40th Anniversary Gala
December 8, 2022

Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary Gala will honor Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Crudup with celebratory toasts to Ken Greiner, Chair, Vineyard Board of Directors and Marcia Pendelton, President and Founder of Walk Tall Girl Productions, on February 13, 2023 beginning at 6:00pm at Edison Ballroom.
FRIGID Festival Takes Stand Against Hate Speech; Pulls Show Deemed to be Anti-TransFRIGID Festival Takes Stand Against Hate Speech; Pulls Show Deemed to be Anti-Trans
December 8, 2022

Read the FRIGID Festival's statement taking a stand against hate speech. A show was recently drawn for The FRIGID Fringe Festival 2023, which the organization deemed to be anti-trans. 
US Premiere of TRUTH'S A DOG MUST BE A KENNEL to Open at SoHo Playhouse This MonthUS Premiere of TRUTH'S A DOG MUST BE A KENNEL to Open at SoHo Playhouse This Month
December 8, 2022

Following an Award winning engagement at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Truth’s A Dog Mist Be a Kennel, written and performed by Tim Crouch, will play SoHo Playhouse as part of the Fringe Encore Series.
share