RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars Tammie Brown & Scarlet Envy to Bring Holiday Shows Off-Broadway

The holidays are a drag at Baruch Performing Arts Center as two stars of RuPaul's Drag Race present solo shows in New York City: On Wednesday, December 14 at 7pm, join glamorous RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars favorite SCARLET ENVY for the New York premiere of her first holiday show, HUNG WITH CARE.

Supported by a 4-piece live band, this new one-night-only extravaganza promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with festive music and warm holiday stories. On Thursday, December 15 at 7pm, TAMMIE BROWN from RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race Allstars, America's Got Talent, Skin Wars, and many other television shows, returns to NYC with the New York premiere of her latest holiday show TAMMIE BROWN'S HOLIDAY SPARKLE 2022. Known for her "strange" and "quirky" personality, Tammie will be hitting the stage in a way that only she knows how. This new holiday show is sure to be a deliciously outlandish evening of original music, holiday classics and seasonal storytelling by one of the most original drag queens around. Oh, holy...!

SCARLET ENVY: HUNG WITH CARE and TAMMIE BROWN'S HOLIDAY SPARKLE 2022 will be performed at Baruch Performing Arts Center (55 Lexington Avenue at 25th Street, between 3rd & Lexington Aves. in Manhattan). All attendees must present proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or present a negative PCR test taken within 7 days of the event.

Tickets are $25 - $50 (for VIP that include a meet-and-greet) available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com. Tammie Brown is the stage name of Keith Glen Schubert, an American singer, actor and drag performer, perhaps best known for his appearance as a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 1 and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. Currently, he is a fixture in the Southern California drag scene. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Schubert started his auspicious career performing as Cha Cha in the musical "Grease," and as the Wicked Stepmother in "Into the Woods." He first started performing drag at Club Divas in Corpus Christi, Texas. In the early 2000's he made an appearance as Tammie Brown on "The Surreal Life" with Tammy Faye Messner and as himself on "How Clean is Your House?". As Keith Glen Schubert, he has appeared in commercials for McDonalds and UPS and for Korn's music video " Twisted Transistor." As Tammie Brown, he has appeared in Robbie William's music video "She's Madonna" and Crazy Lupe's "Mm Ma Ma." In March 2009, Tammie released her first, album "Popcorn" on iTunes. On YouTube you can view Tammie's videos such as "Shaka Buku U", "Whatever" and "The Ballad of Tiger Lily."

New York City local SCARLET ENVY rose to international attention as a contestant on Season 11 of VH1's Rupaul's Drag Race. She recently returned to the series to compete for Rupaul's Drag Race Allstars 6. The fan-favorite is credited with voicing the original viral sensation, "Am I the drama? I don't think I'm the drama!" Scarlet tours regularly, headlining events around the world. Her debut single 'Feeling Is Mutual' (2019) was distributed by CMDShift Label, along with her most recent music video 'Is It Me?' (2021). Television work includes VH1, Paramount+, NBC, Netflix, & HBO. She is set to make her film debut starring in Only Worn Once, premiering in 2023. With over half a million followers on Instagram (@scarletenvy) and hundreds of thousands more across other platforms, Scarlet loves regularly connecting with fans on social media. Scarlet teaches MAC Cosmetics Masterclasses, serves as a celebrity ambassador for Teen Cancer America where she teaches cosmetic courses for teen and young adult cancer patients and survivors, and is honored to be partnered with the Alzheimer's Association.