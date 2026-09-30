ROSIE REVERE, ADA TWIST, AND IGGY PECK: THE QUESTIONEERS! to Open New Victory Theater 26/27 Season

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The New Victory Theater will kick off its 2026-27 season with the New York premiere of Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck: The Questioneers! by TheaterWorksUSA from October 17 to 25, 2026. An original musical based on the bestselling, STEM-centric Questioneers book series by Andrea Beaty with illustrations by David Roberts, Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck: The Questioneers! celebrates the power of friendship, teamwork, and imagination.

Produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck: The Questioneers! was written by playwright Lauren Gunderson and features music by Bree Lowdermilk and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

When Miss Greer's second-grade class gets marooned on an island, who will save the day? Three out-of-the-box thinkers, of course! Rosie Revere has big dreams; Iggy Peck has a relentless passion for architecture; and Ada Twist's curiosity can lead her to solve any problem. To find their way home, they team up to tackle big problems with ingenuity, cooperation, and encouragement from the adults in their lives. Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck: The Questioneers! is recommended for audiences ages 4+ and is 60 minutes long with no intermission.

Following the conclusion of the first performance, which will take place on Saturday, October 17 at 11:00 AM, the author of the New York Times best-selling Questioneers series, Andrea Beaty, will sign books in the lower lobby of the New Victory Theater. Books will be available for purchase at the New Victory Shop, which supports New Victory education programs, or you're welcome to bring your own. The Questioneers series includes picture books, chapter books, and project books exploring universal themes of perseverance, curiosity, and kindness. Andrea Beaty is an Executive Producer of the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series “Ada Twist, Scientist.” Ada Twist has been featured as a balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and also read by astronauts on the international Space Station!

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 12 Hrs 20 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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