RELAPSE: A New Musical, Follows The Journey Of Four Patients As They Navigate The Adversities Of Mental Health

By: Jul. 19, 2023

GOTTA BELIEVE THEATER GROUP has announced the world premiere production of J. Giachetti's  RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL, with music by the award-winning Louis Josephson, directed by Tony-award nominee Joey McKneely.

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL will play a three-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Theatre Row - Theatre 5 (410 West 42nd Street, NY NY 10036). Performances begin Saturday, September 2 and continue through Saturday, September 23. Opening Night is Wednesday, September 6 (7 p.m.).  Tickets are $27.50-$57.50 and are available at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/relapse/.  

Consumed by the personification of the voices in their heads, RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL, follows the journeys of Adam, Bryan, Melinda, and Kendra as they navigate the adversities of mental health on their path to recovery. Guided by Dr. Carlis and Nurse Margot, this group of patients, welcome Adam and bid farewell to long-time patient Bryan. The musical delves into the emotional, psychological, and social conflicts that arise in such a group therapy-type setting and the character's transformations as they seek help, confront their demons and embark on a path to recovery. The future is calling them, but in order to move forward they have first to let go of the past. 

“﻿Mental health affects everyone every day,” reflects J. Giachetti, Book/Lyrics. “This story and these characters are directly inspired by experiences and elements of myself and those I love.   I have worked tirelessly to honor their stories in crafting this raw, entertaining, and charismatic world.”

Louis Josephson, Composer follows with “RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL has been a labor of love and a companion on my own mental health journey.  I am excited for audiences to experience the  laughter and tears that these energetic and heartfelt songs evoke.”

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL plays the following regular schedule through Saturday, September 23: 

 Thursdays at 7 p.m. 
 Fridays at 8 p.m. 
 Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. 
 Sundays at 3 p.m. 

Additions: Tuesday, September 5 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$57.50 and are now available online at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/relapse/ or by phone Monday – Friday from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm at 212-714-2442 ext. 45. The Box Office is currently open for in-person service two hours prior to the first curtain of the night. 




