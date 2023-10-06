RED INK Will Make Off-Broadway Premiere This Month

Performances run from October 30th to November 5th.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for Octobe Photo 2 Top Off-Broadway Shows for October
Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center Photo 3 Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center
See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews Photo 4 See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews

RED INK Will Make Off-Broadway Premiere This Month

RED INK Will Make Off-Broadway Premiere This Month

After captivating audiences with two sold-out runs of her one-woman show, Red Ink, Cecilia Gentili is set to make her off-Broadway debut at the renowned Rattlestick Theater (224 Waverly Pl, New York, NY). From October 30th to November 5th, sinners and do-gooders are invited to immerse themselves in the unforgettable journey of Cecilia's poignant & comedic masterpiece.

While Cecilia Gentili is an atheist, God won't give up on her. Unfortunately, neither will the Devil. Follow Cecilia as she navigates the hilarity of growing up in rural Argentina during the 19(redacted)s. Part stand-up, part camp and (almost) all true, Red Ink is a night of unforgettable stories about searching for faith while trans.

With an all trans & queer creative team, Red Ink features an original score by Grammy winner Andrew Yee, projections by Drag Race winner Sasha Velour, wardrobe by designer Gogo Graham, lighting designer Honoré, creative director Oscar Diaz, and associate director Joseph Frederick Allen.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
LAST YEARS EVE Makes Off-Broadway Premiere at United Solo Festival Next Month Photo
LAST YEAR'S EVE Makes Off-Broadway Premiere at United Solo Festival Next Month

Following critically acclaimed seasons at La Mama in 2017 and at Adelaide Fringe in 2019, Last Year’s Eve makes its American Premiere at Theatre Row as part of United Solo Festival on November 10. Learn more about the show here!

2
Page 73 Reunites World Premiere Cast Of Clare Barrons YOU GOT OLDER For Benefit Reading Photo
Page 73 Reunites World Premiere Cast Of Clare Barron's YOU GOT OLDER For Benefit Reading

Page 73 has announced a one-night-only reading of Clare Barron’s You Got Older, featuring the original cast of the organization’s 2014 world premiere production, November 10 at 8:00pm at The Shed. Learn more about the reading here!

3
SoHo Playhouse Reveals Lineup For The International Fringe Comedy Series Photo
SoHo Playhouse Reveals Lineup For The International Fringe Comedy Series

For the first time in its 20-year history, SoHo Playhouse’s International Fringe Encore Series is highlighting the best in international Comedy. Learn more about the full lineup here!

4
Photos: Inside Clubbed Thumbs 2023 Gala Honoring Anne Kauffman Photo
Photos: Inside Clubbed Thumb's 2023 Gala Honoring Anne Kauffman

Tony Award-nominated and five-time Obie Award-winning theater company Clubbed Thumb celebrated award-winning director Anne Kauffman at the 2023 Clubbed Thumb Gala, held on Monday, October 2 at Etsy Headquarters. Check out photos from the event here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition Video
Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You