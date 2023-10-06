RED INK Will Make Off-Broadway Premiere This Month

After captivating audiences with two sold-out runs of her one-woman show, Red Ink, Cecilia Gentili is set to make her off-Broadway debut at the renowned Rattlestick Theater (224 Waverly Pl, New York, NY). From October 30th to November 5th, sinners and do-gooders are invited to immerse themselves in the unforgettable journey of Cecilia's poignant & comedic masterpiece.

While Cecilia Gentili is an atheist, God won't give up on her. Unfortunately, neither will the Devil. Follow Cecilia as she navigates the hilarity of growing up in rural Argentina during the 19(redacted)s. Part stand-up, part camp and (almost) all true, Red Ink is a night of unforgettable stories about searching for faith while trans.

With an all trans & queer creative team, Red Ink features an original score by Grammy winner Andrew Yee, projections by Drag Race winner Sasha Velour, wardrobe by designer Gogo Graham, lighting designer Honoré, creative director Oscar Diaz, and associate director Joseph Frederick Allen.