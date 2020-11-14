RDA Producting To Stream World Premiere Reading Of Abraham Johnson's AND WE WILL EAT YOUR GRIEF

Tickets are available in Pay What You Will tiers that range from $2-25.

Ryan Duncan-Ayala's RDA Producing, in collaboration with A STAR IS BORED PODCAST, is announcing the cast of and we will eat your grief by Abraham Johnson directed by Annika Perez-Krikorian, Assistant Directed and Dramaturged by Anna Zabel. The cast includes 24 Hour Plays: Nationals alumni Ekemini Ekpo, Alex Michell, and Jessica Natalie Smith.

Lane and June are thirteen. Lane and June are grieving their [REDACTED]. Lane and June can't stop pulling Zebra Cakes out of... well, everywhere. and we will eat your grief follows the story of two sisters trying to twist, reinvent, and cling to each other as the waters start to rise.

"Grief feels gross. And ugly. And artificial. When I started writing this play, I was in some pretty intense grief (feeling very gross/ugly/artificial) and happened to sign up for a playwriting class with Charly Evon Simpson. One of the first exercises led me to an image that felt like a direct reflection of my brain: a kid sitting on a bed pulling fully-wrapped Little Debbie cakes out of their throat. There was a pain there, and artificiality, but also some sort of release. That sent me into the world of this play. I met these two sisters trying to balance grieving, growing up, and finding some sort of joy in all of that mess. And they couldn't stop pulling Zebra Cakes out of their bodies. In some way, I think this play feels like pulling a Zebra Cake out of myself." -Abraham Johnson

Tickets are available in Pay What You Will tiers that range from $2-25. Space is limited. Tickets available now at www.rdaproducing.org/shop.

RDA Producing is committed to creating spaces and access for underserved communities, programming entertainment that provokes discussion, and fostering new work development. Founded in 2020 by Ryan Duncan-Ayala, RDA is currently producing exclusively in a digital format but hopes to change that soon pandemic-permitting. Above everything we are dedicated to opening the door for emerging voices that tell diverse (..actually diverse) and bold stories. @rdaproducing

This production of and we will eat your grief was made possible by RDA Producing's Frontera Playwrights Initiative. Pronounced: Fron-teh -ra, the initiative is set on assisting in the development of the next great frontier of American Playwrights. The Frontera hopes to cultivate emerging voices and give them the opportunity to hone their craft at no cost to the writer.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You