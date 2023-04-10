RACE: THE MOVIE: THE PLAY Comes to Soho Playhouse in May

Race: The Movie: The Play comes to Soho Playhouse next month. Performances will run May 3-27.

Race: The Movie: The Play is a biting, slapstick spoof of several popular Oscar-bait films.

No white saviors are safe in this screwball comedy that's been described as "Mel Brooks for the modern era."

Winner of the New York Theater Festival's Best Script and Best Actor awards (with both leads being nominated), Race: The Movie: The Play follows a white chauffeur named Wyatt Saveyer (Bret Raybould) who serves as the driver for a brilliant black musician named Gene Yus (Dean Edwards) on a tour through the 1850s deep south.

The story quickly unravels and becomes a panoramic parody of all things tone-deaf Hollywood race movie (e.g. Green Book, 12 Years A Slave, Django Unchained, & more).

Playwrights: Bret Raybould & Cristian Duran

Director: Cristian Duran

Producers: Dean Edwards, Cristian Duran, and Bret Raybould

Run Time: 98 Minutes

Recommended Age: 18+