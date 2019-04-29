Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Danielle Brooks And More To Judge AUGUST WILSON MONOLOGUE COMPETITION

True Colors Theatre Company and Jujamcyn Theaters announce the panel of celebrity judges for the 11th Annual August Wilson Monologue Competition, taking place on Monday, May 6th at 7:00 p.m. at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

This year's judges for the final round will include Narda E. Alcorn (Production Stage Manager: Choir Boy, The Iceman Cometh), Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Marys Seacole), Danielle Brooks (Tony Award Nominee: The Color Purple, "Orange is the New Black"), David Gallo (Tony Award-winning set designer), Roslyn Ruff (Fairview, X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation) and Pauletta Washington (Beloved). The semifinals will be judged by Nehassaiu deGannes (Is God Is), Peter Kim (Wild Goose Dreams) and Michael Potts (The Prom).

The event, which is free and open to the public, features high school students from Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Buffalo, New York; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, California; New Haven, Connecticut; New York, New York; Greensboro, North Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Seattle, Washington performing monologues by the late, legendary American playwright. There will be a special performance by American Blues musician and actor Guy Davis.

Founded in 2007, the Annual National August Wilson Monologue Competition aims to expose a new generation of creative minds to the life's work and artistic legacy of this seminal American playwright. Program participants in cities across the country encounter Wilson's ten-play cycle and receive coaching from teaching artists as they prepare their monologues for local, citywide and national competitions.

In the past, students have had the opportunity to spend time with other prominent Broadway performers over the course of the weekend, including Denzel Washington and Daniel Radcliffe. This year's competition will afford students from these cities around the country the opportunity to attend a Broadway show, The Prom, work closely with one of Wilson's closest collaborators - director Kenny Leon - and explore popular Manhattan attractions before making their Broadway stage debuts. Regional finalists will compete on the August Wilson Stage on Monday evening, May 6th.

The top three contestants from the national competition receive monetary awards. The first place winner will receive a $3000 cash prize; the runner-up, a $2000 cash prize; and the honorable mention, a $1000 cash prize. Each of the winners will also become eligible for college scholarship opportunities. All finalists receive the gift of TCG's Century Cycle collection.

The Monologue Competition is featured in "The Start of Dreams", a documentary directed by The Horne Brothers. Featuring A-list actors like Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson and Phylicia Rashad, "The Start of Dreams" is packed with Hollywood's elite weighing in on this important art form and what it means to the United States. The documentary has been screened at 9 festivals across the country including the Atlanta Film Festival, the Pan-African Film Festival in Los Angeles, and the UrbanWorld Festival in New York.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You