Queens Theatre Presents SEVEN, Documentary Play Celebrating Seven Revolutionary Women From Around The World

Queens Theatre presents L.A. Theatre Works' production of SEVEN, a riveting documentary play celebrating the actions of seven women whose actions made life better for thousands in their home countries.

SEVEN tells the stories of extraordinary women from around the world who, despite life-threatening obstacles, provided life-changing heroism to assist those in their home countries of Russia, Cambodia, Guatemala, Afghanistan, Northern Ireland, Nigeria and Pakistan.

Each woman's story was written by an award-winning female playwright.

Performances will take place Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 pm (which will include Open Captioning) and Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 pm (when Audio Description will be available). Both shows will be presented in L.A. Theatre Works' signature radio-play style.

Tickets are $20-$40, and available by calling the Box Office at 718-760-0064, or by visiting www.queenstheatre.org.





