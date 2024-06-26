Public Works to Present Participatory Dance Piece Set to 'Empire State of Mind'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Public Theater has revealed that as a part of Public Pops Up this summer, Public Works will be hosting a participatory dance piece set to Alicia Keys’ seminal classic “Empire State of Mind” from the Original Cast recording of the Broadway musical HELL’S KITCHEN, which originated at The Public in the fall of 2023. The city-wide initiative will be choreographed by HELL’S KITCHEN’s four-time Tony-nominated director/choreographer Camille A. Brown and her initiative Every Body Move and directed by Public Works’ Laurie Woolery. The experience will culminate in a performance both by and for New Yorkers on Monday, August 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Expanding Public Works’ 12-year tradition of bringing together New Yorkers from all over the city, we’re inviting YOU to be a part of an ambitious, participatory dance piece in Central Park on August 12. Sharing the vision of the Broadway production of HELL’S KITCHEN that celebrates a community unified through song and dance, Public Works will activate the entire city of New York into a shared celebration of radical civic pride. LET’S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! An Unforgettable Dance Experience invites 1,000 New Yorkers to Central Park to dance with our neighbors to the HELL’S KITCHEN Broadway Original Cast recording of Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys’ seminal anthem, “Empire State of Mind.” The dance, with original choreography by four-time Tony-nominated director/choreographer Camille A. Brown and her initiative Every Body Move, and directed by Public Works director Laurie Woolery, will be the ultimate celebration of New York, bringing together folks of many ages and abilities.

“As the Director of Community Engagement at Camille A. Brown & Dancers, I am deeply honored to partner with The Public Theater’s Public Works on this ambitious project,” shared Michelle Rivera. “Our Every Body Move initiative is rooted in the belief that dance has the power to unite and strengthen communities. This collaboration with Public Works perfectly aligns with our mission to engage and empower individuals through the art of social dance. Together, we are creating a unique opportunity for New Yorkers of all ages and abilities to join in a grand celebration of their city and themselves. This partnership not only highlights our commitment to accessible and inclusive cultural experiences but also amplifies our ongoing efforts to foster dialogue and connection through community-driven performances. I am excited to see how this joint endeavor will inspire and invigorate our community, encouraging every participant to feel a sense of ownership and pride in their creative expressions.

Opportunities to learn the choreography for LET’S HEAR IT FOR NEW YORK! An Unforgettable Dance Experience will be released digitally in the coming weeks on The Public’s website and social media channels. In-person instructional sessions will also be taught at other Public Pops Up events throughout the summer leading up to the performance on August 12.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for critically acclaimed new Broadway musical HELL’S KITCHEN is available now via Alicia Keys Records/Interscope Records on streaming and digital platforms worldwide with a physical release to follow.

"For the past 11 summers, Public Works has engaged 200 New Yorkers to perform on stage in Central Park, creating art that reflects our vision for what a unified city could be," shared Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery. "So, with The Delacorte under renovation, we asked ourselves 'What if we create an artistic experience that ALL of New York could have access to?' Set to Alicia Keys' glorious anthem and with re-envisioned choreography exclusively for Public Works by the illustrious Camille A. Brown in partnership with her company Every Body Move, we knew we could create a radically ambitious project that invites New Yorkers of all ages and abilities to participate in that captures the joy and celebration of what it is to be a New Yorker. All are welcome and we can't wait to dance with you!"

Comments