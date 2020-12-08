Prospect Theater Company Announces Details for Final Two Shows in Their VISION SERIES

Prospect Theater Company has announced the final two release dates for their inaugural Fall 2020 VISION Series of original music-theater on film.



Brain. Storm., with book, music and lyrics by deaf composer Jay Alan Zimmerman, is a playfully musicalized TED-style Talk exploring how Beethoven's - and Jay's - deafness affects creating music and connection with the world. This short film explores emerging technologies such as music visualizers and brain-mapping, and is directed by Darren Lee, with cinematography and editing by Jaime Vallés. The cast includes Keiji Ishiguri, Dominique Salerno, and Zimmerman. Brain. Storm. will premiere on Wednesday, December 16th at 7pm, the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birthday.



Don't Stay Safe, premiering on Tuesday, December 29th at 7pm, has book and lyrics by Cheryl L. Davis, and music by Douglas J. Cohen. This companion piece to Davis & Cohen's full-length show BRIDGES continues to engage with the ongoing struggle for racial equality and civil rights, bringing the characters into NYC in Spring 2020 to examine the risks of protest, and the risks of staying safe. This short musical on film is directed by Christina Franklin, with cinematography by Lesley Steele. The cast features Iris Beaumier, Latoya Edwards, Nygel D. Robinson, and is music directed by John Bronston.

All VISION Series films will be available for free streaming via Prospect's website and YouTube Channel. To attend the premiere events for each film, audiences should visit ProspectTheater.org and register on the event page for first access.



"2020 has challenged Prospect to re-invent its programming for the current times," said Producing Artistic Director Reichel. "With determination and passion, we are continuing in our mission to support theater artists, and to create a platform for making and sharing new musicals by pivoting into online spaces."



Launched in August 2020, the VISION Series is a new initiative continuing Prospect's mission of creating and presenting original musical theater works by emerging artists while public gatherings are on pause. The series features original short works from a variety of artists, including four pieces filmed on location during a September residency at the Goodwill Theatre, an unrenovated proscenium theater in Johnson City, NY that originally opened 1920, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The seven films in the VISION Series include:

The Answer

Black America's unrequited love letter, a commission created and produced by InnissENT (brothers Charles Inniss and Christopher Inniss). Choreographed by Kristen Brooks Sandler, spotlighting seven dancers of color: J'royce Jata, Jon Joni, Maya Kitayama, Juanita Pearl, Yael Reich, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Imani Youngblood. Sean Dolan was the director of photography for the project. Watch at ProspectTheater.org

The Band at the End of the World

created by Bandits on the Run (Roy Dodger, Bonanza Jellyfish, and Clarissa) a.k.a. Adrian Blake Enscoe, Sydney Shepherd, and Regina Strayhorn. Directed by SRĐA, with cinematographer and editor Bart Cortright. In a post-apocalyptic world, three musicians discover an abandoned theater and strive to re-connect with humanity. Watch at ProspectTheater.org

Lady Lawyer Lockwood Rides Her Tricycle

written by Britt Bonney, directed by Cara Reichel. director of photography Gabrielle Mariella. Featuring Ali Ewoldt, Tina Stafford, Jacob Keith Watson, and Fiona Santos (who also serves as Music Director). Groundbreaking 19th-century American lawyer Belva Ann Lockwood, the first woman to argue a case before the Supreme Court, grapples with her decision to run for President of the US in the 1884 election. Watch at ProspectTheater.org

UNRAVELL'D

a thrilling movement narrative created in partnership with Thistle Dance, was directed by Kristen Brooks Sandler, and features an original song and film score by Or Matias. Director of Photography was Sean Dolan, with film editing by Alcheme. Choreography created by Thistle Dance / Kristen Brooks Sandler in collaboration with performers Morgana Mauney and Lucas P. Melfi. Vocals by Nasia Thomas. Lost in the labyrinth, with hope suspended by a single thread, Ariadne and Theseus desperately seek to find each other. Watch at ProspectTheater.org

Lady Apsara

book and lyrics by Naveen Bahar Choudhury, music by Kamala Sankaram. Directed by Zi Alikhan, with Directors of Photography Sean MacLaughlin and Brian Bon, and editing by Sean MacLaughlin. Starring Angel Desai, and featuring Chris Cornwell, Shinya Miyamoto, and Debbie Christine Tjong. Apsara, a hard-working NYC actress whose identity is both Filipina and Indian, sings her way through a two-audition day... to an extraordinary conclusion. Watch at ProspectTheater.org

Brain. Storm.

with book, music and lyrics by Jay Alan Zimmerman. Coming December 16. (See above details.)

Don't Stay Safe

with book and lyrics by Cheryl L. Davis, and music by Douglas J. Cohen. Coming December 29. (See above details.)

Prospect anticipates additional VISION Series film commissions and releases in 2021. For future projects, and more information on Prospect Theater Company, visit ProspectTheater.org.

