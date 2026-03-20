Prospect Musicals’ 2026 Ignite Concert Festival Enters Week Three

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Prospect Musicals has revealed details for the third week of events of the 2026 IGNITE Concert Festival, running through March 30th at Baruch Performing Arts Center.

Thursday, March 19th at 7:00pm the third festival week kicks off with Jay Adana’s new two-hander musical, THE JORDAN & AVERY SHOW – In Concert, a darkly comedic viral-age pop musical about friendship and attention economics. The evening is hosted and will feature a performance by Ally Bonino (Suffs) and is directed by Billy Bustamante (FINN). This concert features a stellar cast of up-and-coming performers from training programs across New York City rotating through the two roles, revealing how different bodies and voices reshape the same story. Performers include Melina Cruz, Andrea Grossi Benitez, Anders Haglund, Genesis Harper, Cate Irvine, Andrea Mongil Garcia, Ciara Noda-Johnson, Bradley Schraa, Alex Seaman, Sahar Lev Shomer. Lena Gabrielle is the music director and the evening is produced by Vaibu Mohan.

Monday, March 23rd at 7:00pm partner organization Live & In Colorpresents South Asian Song-book: Writing the Future of Musical Theatre, a concert spotlighting bold new songs by South Asian musical theatre writers. Hosted by Hamilton’s Ari Afsar and Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri, the evening is directed by award-winning director and Live & In Color Artistic Director Devanand Janki, with music direction by Sheela Ramesh, and produced by Anuka Sethi. The concert will feature songs by: Ari Afsar, Utsav Bhargava, Luna Abréu-Santana, Emielyn Das, Harrison Lewis, Devanand Janki, Tommy Newman, Ruchir Khazanchi, Deepak Kumar, Jord Liu, Vaibu Mohan, Sheela Ramesh, Alison Luterman, Shyama Iyer, Sravya Saraswatula, Jonja Merck, SEVAN, and Cordela O'Driscoll. Performances are by Ari Afsar, Nina Davuluri, Emielyn Das, Kristen Das, Savidu Geevaratne, Avaana Harvey, Nina Jayashankar, Ruchir Khazanchi, Saajan Lakhani, Vaibu Mohan, Shyama Iyer, SEVAN, Shashank RK, Sierra Lancaster, and Vikas Venuthurupalli.

Wednesday, March 25th at 7:00pm the festival hosts Nygel D. Robinson & Friends, an exciting evening which features new songs written and performed by Nygel D. Robinson, the co-creator of Mexodus. Joining Robinson are Alan Mendez (Mexodus), Scott Redmond (Daniel Fish’s Oklahoma! National Tour), and David Silliman (percussion).