Pregones/PRTT Announces World Premiere of PARROTS AT THE PAGODA and Citywide TeatroFest NYC 2025

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater has announced details of its 2025 Spring Season. Live theater highlights include the World Premiere of Parrots at The Pagoda (May 1-25), a daring new musical play inspired by the trailblazing Puerto Rican trios musician, female impersonator, and nightclub impresario, Johnny Rodríguez, written and directed by Jorge B. Merced. More live theater highlights: TeatroFest NYC 2025 (Mar 1-Apr. 30), a citywide festival of live drama, dance, music, and conversations from The Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY which kicks off with a free-admission Latinx Theater Spring Preview on the evening of Monday, February 24, presented in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center (Feb. 24).

Additional performances of interactive forum theater play Burned! (March 3-20) by Alejandra Ramos Riera, part of the theater's ongoing Abrazo/Embrace initiative for community wellness and mental health. Return of audience favorite 48 Hours In... El Bronx (Feb. 23), in collaboration with Obie-winning Harlem9, this time with a multi-voiced celebration of Bronx-native poet, performer, and all-around Latina personality Caridad “La Bruja” De La Luz.

Pregones/PRTT's concert stage also lights up with a brand-new edition of March is Music (Mar 1-30) featuring world class musical artists including Grammy-nominated Latin Jazz giants Papo Vázquez Pirates Troubadours and the MIM debut of master percussionist Anthony Carillo's innovative Latin band Yámbawa. Independent film lovers have much to look forward to with another interactive “Watch and Vote” digital edition of the 21 Islands International Short Film Festival (Jan. 17-Feb. 2), curated by Melisa Ramos and showcasing nearly 50 short films from island nations and territories across the globe including Australia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Hawaii and many more!

“This Season is a celebration of our stories, dreams, and determination,” said Rosalba Rolón, Artistic Director of Pregones/PRTT. “Through visionary new works, dynamic performances, robust educational programs and exciting partnerships, we continue to champion Latinx voices while inviting audiences to engage with the richness of our shared cultural heritage.”

“At Pregones/PRTT, every season is a new invitation to reimagine the power of storytelling,” said Jorge B. Merced, Co-Artistic Director of Pregones/PRTT. “This year, we push artistic boundaries and deepen connections with our audiences, fostering a space where creativity and community thrive together.”

The joint Raúl Juliá Training Unit and Beyond Workshop Series in partnership with R.Evolución Latina complements Pregones/PRTT's artistic programming with robust artistic education programs designed to nurture and empower emerging talent and amplify the legacy of Miriam Colón (1936-2017) and Raúl Juliá (1940-1994), two titans who helped pave the way for all Latinx artists today.

Tickets and additional information for all programs are available at www.pregonesprtt.org. Audiences can also sign up for email updates to stay informed about upcoming events. Press kits, and high-resolution images are available upon request.

MORE ABOUT PREGONES/PRTT PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

21 ISLANDS INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FEST / JANUARY 17 - FEBRUARY 2, 2025 / VIRTUAL

The 21 Islands International Short Film Fest, now in its ninth year, offers a kaleidoscope of the real and the imagined across 50 multi-genre short films originating from island territories and island nations around the globe. Curated by independent filmmaker, producer, and educator Melisa Ramos in collaboration with Pregones/PRTT Artistic Director, Rosalba Rolón, films are selected from thousands of multilingual submissions. 21 Islands Film Festival finalists compete for both Festival Jury Prizes and Audience Choice Awards.

48 HOURS IN EL BRONX / FEBRUARY 23, 2025 / BRONX

Presented in collaboration with Harlem9, the sixth edition of 48 Hours in El Bronx brings together a phenomenal roster of Latinx theater artists for an intensive theater-making marathon, creating six new short plays. This year's plays will celebrate Bronx Healing through the poetry of NuYorican Poet's Café Executive Director, Caridad De La Luz a.k.a. “La Bruja.” Our 30 artists are divided into six teams, each consisting of one playwright, one director and three actors. Playwrights will be charged to write a new 10-minute play inspired by the poetry of Caridad De La Luz a.k.a “La Bruja.” Then, over an immersive period of 48 hours, six new 10-minute plays are written, rehearsed and performed live, off-book, at our Bronx venue for one night only.

MARCH IS MUSIC 2025 / MARCH 1-30, 2025 / BRONX

Our popular March Is Music concert series is back featuring 10 live concerts by world-class Latin, jazz, fusion, and classical artists. All events are presented live at Pregones Theater in The Bronx, a.k.a. The Borough of Music ("El condado de la música"). Evening concert tickets are only $35; matinee concerts for Bronx Piano Sundays subseries are Free Admission.

BURNED / MARCH 3-20, 2025 / BRONX

Alejandra Ramos Riera's interactive forum theater play tells the story of Linda, a former hospital worker during the COVID-19 pandemic who now shares living space with her sister Chelsea and Chelsea's boyfriend Joe. Mentally and physically exhausted, Linda's calls for help go mostly unheeded while Chelsea and Joe have problems of their own. The play culminates with the audience deciding the outcome. Developed with support from the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund for Pregones/PRTT's Abrazo/Embrace initiative for community wellness. Directed by Jorge B. Merced.

BEYOND WORKSHOP SERIES 2025 / MARCH 17-28, 2025 / MANHATTAN

Pregones/PRTT in partnership with R.Evolución Latina present the joint Raúl Juliá Training Unit (RJTU) and Beyond Workshop Series (BWS), an acclaimed program that challenges practicing and aspiring artists to strengthen their technical skills in dance, acting, and voice while fostering self-confidence and leadership abilities. Through collaborative classes participants enhance their artistry and storytelling while deepening their understanding of being part of an ensemble. Instruction is imparted by a team of award-winning Broadway and Off-Broadway professionals led by Rosalba Rolón and R.Evolución Latina's Artistic Director Luis Salgado. Participants will have the chance to take part in the 2025 RJTU + BWS showcase production—a new work in development directed by Luis Salgado.

PARROTS AT THE PAGODA / MAY 1-25, 2025 / MANHATTAN

A drag origins story inspired by the life and times of Johnny Rodríguez, standout vocalist and trios musician, pioneering female impersonator and nightlife impresario, owner of legendary El Cotorrito club in Puerto Rico, and brother to the also legendary Tito “El Inolvidable” Rodríguez. Prepare to be transported into his world, rife with vibrant costumes and timeless songs, every element crafted to immerse you in the journey of this queer trailblazer and all-around icon. Written and directed by Jorge B. Merced. Music by Johnny Rodríguez. Arrangements by Ricardo Pons and Desmar Guevara. Musical Direction by Desmar Guevara.

2024-2025 SEASON LOCATIONS AND TICKETS

All New York-based programs will run at Pregones/PRTT's facilities in The Bronx and Off Broadway: Pregones Theater (Pregones) on 575 Walton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451, and Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (PRTT) on 304 W 47 Street, New York, NY 10036.

TICKETS are available now starting online at PregonesPRTT.org or by phone at 718-585-1202.

DISCOUNTS: Members enjoy the best prices plus additional exclusive benefits, find out more at pregonesprtt.org/donate/become-a-member/. Seniors and Students enjoy reduced rates year-round, online or by phone. Special pricing for groups of 10 or more is available by phone or by email at info@pregones.org.

