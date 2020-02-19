Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- In Rehearsals for THE PERPLEXED

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

It's week 2 of previews of The Perplexed - the new Richard Greenberg play - opening March 3rd at Manhattan Theater Club and Ilana shares some thoughts with her listeners from her dressing room at the theater. Tune in to Ilana's audio journal as she sorts out the preview process and other tales and mishaps as the play transitions from the rehearsal room to the stage.

