Plays-by-Mail Company Artistic Stamp Returns for Season Two

Plays-by-mail theater company Artistic Stamp have announced that due to the sold-out success of their inaugural season, they are returning with Season Two in 2021. Season Two will include three world premieres by Liz Duffy Adams (Or), Timothy Huang (Costs of Living), and father and son team of West Hyler (Cirque du Soleil's Paramour) and Dashiell Hyler, in addition to a host of returning favorites from Jahn Sood, Elyne Quan (Sterling Award winning play for young people, Lig & Bittle), and Natalie Ann Valentine. Additionally, the company will make its Off-Broadway (virtual) debut as part of the 59E59 virtual season with titles from Ben Bonnema, November Christine, and Timothy Huang.

They are also expanding their staff with the hires of Marie-France Arcilla as Supervising Dramaturg, Michelle Miners as Creative Designer, and George Youakim as Technology Director. In an effort to increase accessibility to their programming Artistic Stamp is offering audio recordings and/or braille transcriptions for blind or visually-impaired audience members.

Producing original work from award-winning playwrights, Artistic Stamp takes audience members on interactive narrative adventures delivered through handwritten letters in the mail. The audience becomes a pen-pal to characters in the stories, reacting and replying to the letters they receive, and playing a role in deciding the outcome. In a time when theatergoers cannot venture out, Artistic Stamp is bringing the theatrical experience home.

"This is a perfect example of why theater, one of the most ancient arts, has always managed to stay relevant. During this disastrous time a new company has been born and is using their sharpest tools: imagination and chutzpah to turn limitations into opportunities for invention. Their efforts will entertain and safely engage with patrons for a stretch of four months, providing compensation to playwrights and actors (who will take on the role of scribes). We are braced for a long cold winter on the East Coast, but Artistic Stamp has come the rescue with a beacon of vibrant stories that I'm thrilled to offer to our audience." - Val Day, Artistic Director 59E59 Theaters

Artistic Stamp's second season features an eclectic and far-reaching variety of experiences- from November Christine's story of Ida B Wells discovering her voice, to Jahn Sood's adult-only romance, to Liz Duffy Adams twist on a Shakespeare favorite, to Ben Bonnema's musical in the mail, to two shows for young audiences, a sci-fi adventure by Elyne Quan and a Central Park animal mystery by West Hyler and Dashiell Hyler.

Testimonials from audience members in Season One:

"I adore getting really mail, love being a part of this new form of "theater," and am really having fun engaging with the story" - Dana B., Seattle, WA, Artistic Stamp Audience Member of Otherwise

"It's truly been a highlight of my fall... you're providing much-needed personal connection right now. I'm so happy that I got involved, and I'm very appreciative to be part of the Artistic Stamp world" - Amy A., South Deerfield, MA, Artistic Stamp Audience Member of The WaxBox

"I have absolutely loved going on this journey with Ida, through Artistic Stamp. I delight in reading her letters and taking some time out of my day to immerse myself in her world. Letter writing is a forgotten art form, and I cannot wait to sit down and compose a reply to Ida, asking about her life and thinking about how it relates to life today." - Cricket M., New York, NY, Artistic Stamp Audience Member of Ida

"Every time I open my mailbox and see an envelope from Artistic Stamp, I have a huge smile on my face. The handwritten letters asking for advice in unraveling the mystery behind "The Constellation Melody" are beautifully written and extremely creative. In these very uncertain and socially distanced times, Artistic Stamp has created an exciting new form of theater - one that combines a captivating storyline with the personal connection of letter-writing. I miss the excitement of live theater, but until that day returns, these artists are forging ahead with a thrilling alternative." - Neal M., Bronx, NY, Artistic Stamp Audience Member of The Constellation Melody

Limited tickets are $99 for a four-month adventure and are on sale from now until December 31 at www.artisticstamp.com and at www.59E59.com

To see suggestions for perfect Holiday Gift ideas, visit https://artisticstamp.actor-designs.com/holiday.html

