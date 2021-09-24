Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: World Premiere of TRUMP L'OEIL Opens Tonight

pixeltracker

The cast of Trump L'oeil stars Henry Biggs as Trump, and also features Joe Capstick, Toni Del Sorbo, Zak Farmer, Nicole Fazia, Zachary Flores and more!

Sep. 24, 2021  

The world premiere concert presentation of Trump L'oeil, a musical experience blending the elements of the Trompe-l'œil art form with the dizzying narratives to have come out of the previous administration, begins performances tonight, Friday, September 24 at 8pm, at Florence Gould Hall at the French Institute-Alliance Française (FIAF) (55 East 59th Street) - around the corner from Trump Tower. The second, and final concert presentation, will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 8pm.

Check out photos below!

Life hilariously imitates art as Trump and his presidency are marched through Escher's stairwell, Magritte's apples, Dali's melting clocks and other iconic trompe-l'œil and surrealist art. Trump L'oeil takes the text along for the ride as the songs turn out themselves also to be spectacular trompe-l'œil illusions. A rollicking romp that pokes fun at both sides of the aisle. The cast of Trump L'oeil stars Henry Biggs as Trump, and also features Joe Capstick, Toni Del Sorbo, Zak Farmer, Nicole Fazia, Zachary Flores, Janice Hall, Michal Kolaczkowski, Cedric Leiba, Jr., Robert McPherson, Noah Christopher Rubeck, Hank Santos, Bobby Underwood, Emma Vielbig, and Chadwick Vogel.


The creative team for Trump L'oeil features Henry Biggs (Book/Lyrics), Greg Shinby (Music), Ginger B. Shy (Lyrics), Preston Jones (Music), Kristi Gunther (Director), Kristin Yancy (Choreographer), Derek Elz (Projections Content Creator), Taylor Edelle Stuart (Projections Designer), Abigail Hoke-Brady (Lighting Design), Cosette Pin (Sound Design), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (Costume Design), Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (Music Director), and Irina Gorovaia (Production Stage Manager). Casting is by Alison Franck/Franck Casting, CSA, and General Management is by ShowTown Theatricals.Trump L'oeil is produced by Greg Shinby, Stephen Bell, and Michael Silverman.Tickets, starting at $50, are now available and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com or by calling 212-355-6160.For more information, please visit www.TrumpLoeil.com.

Photo credit: Daniel Rader

Photos: World Premiere of TRUMP L'OEIL Opens Tonight

.Michal Kolaczkowski, Emma Vielbig, Toni Del Sorbo, Zachary Flores, and Hank Santos

Photos: World Premiere of TRUMP L'OEIL Opens Tonight

Joe Capstick

Photos: World Premiere of TRUMP L'OEIL Opens Tonight

Bobby Underwood, Henry Biggs, and Robert McPherson

Photos: World Premiere of TRUMP L'OEIL Opens Tonight

Henry Biggs and Cast

Photos: World Premiere of TRUMP L'OEIL Opens Tonight
Henry Biggs

Photos: World Premiere of TRUMP L'OEIL Opens Tonight

Noah Christopher RuebeckPhotos: World Premiere of TRUMP L'OEIL Opens Tonight

Nicole Fazia, Chadwick Vogel, Henry Biggs


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung

More Hot Stories For You

  • Guadalupe Barrientos & Gustavo López Manzitti Perform With Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra July 2nd
  • Renee Fleming Will Perform at Teatro Colon on 29 June
  • Stable Choir Announces Chamber Concert at Teatro Colon on June 6
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?