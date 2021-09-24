Photos: World Premiere of TRUMP L'OEIL Opens Tonight

The world premiere concert presentation of Trump L'oeil, a musical experience blending the elements of the Trompe-l'œil art form with the dizzying narratives to have come out of the previous administration, begins performances tonight, Friday, September 24 at 8pm, at Florence Gould Hall at the French Institute-Alliance Française (FIAF) (55 East 59th Street) - around the corner from Trump Tower. The second, and final concert presentation, will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 8pm.

Life hilariously imitates art as Trump and his presidency are marched through Escher's stairwell, Magritte's apples, Dali's melting clocks and other iconic trompe-l'œil and surrealist art. Trump L'oeil takes the text along for the ride as the songs turn out themselves also to be spectacular trompe-l'œil illusions. A rollicking romp that pokes fun at both sides of the aisle. The cast of Trump L'oeil stars Henry Biggs as Trump, and also features Joe Capstick, Toni Del Sorbo, Zak Farmer, Nicole Fazia, Zachary Flores, Janice Hall, Michal Kolaczkowski, Cedric Leiba, Jr., Robert McPherson, Noah Christopher Rubeck, Hank Santos, Bobby Underwood, Emma Vielbig, and Chadwick Vogel.



The creative team for Trump L'oeil features Henry Biggs (Book/Lyrics), Greg Shinby (Music), Ginger B. Shy (Lyrics), Preston Jones (Music), Kristi Gunther (Director), Kristin Yancy (Choreographer), Derek Elz (Projections Content Creator), Taylor Edelle Stuart (Projections Designer), Abigail Hoke-Brady (Lighting Design), Cosette Pin (Sound Design), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (Costume Design), Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (Music Director), and Irina Gorovaia (Production Stage Manager). Casting is by Alison Franck/Franck Casting, CSA, and General Management is by ShowTown Theatricals.Trump L'oeil is produced by Greg Shinby, Stephen Bell, and Michael Silverman.Tickets, starting at $50, are now available and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com or by calling 212-355-6160.For more information, please visit www.TrumpLoeil.com.