Photos: Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre Celebrates Grand Opening Of Its First Permanent Home
André De Shields and elected officials gathered to celebrate the 6,700-square-foot hub serving as a year-round creative center.
Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, Off-Broadway company founded in 1970, celebrated a landmark moment in its history today: a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the opening of its first permanent home in 56 years, a new hub at 154 Christopher Street in Manhattan's West Village.
New York State Senator Erik Bottcher cut the ribbon on the new 6,700-square-foot space, which will serve as a year-round hub for rehearsal, convening, and exhibition while NFT continues to mount productions at partner venues.
Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal presented NFT with a Certificate of Appreciation for its contributions to the city's cultural life; City Council Member Carl Wilson and NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Diya Vij also spoke to NFT's history and future.
Council Member Wilson noted that Greenwich Village has long been a home for Black artistry - from Ira Aldridge's debut at the African Grove Theatre, to Lorraine Hansberry writing A Raisin in the Sun on Bleecker Street, to Harry Belafonte's early days in the neighborhood - calling it fitting that NFT now plants its own creative hub in these same storied blocks.
Tony Award winner André De Shields, a longtime friend of the company, reflected on the profound impact Woodie King, Jr. and NFT have had on his life and career, then led the crowd in a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
The ceremony drew NFT's closest supporters, funders, and leaders from across the Black theater field. The new space arrives months after the January 29, 2026 passing of founder Woodie King, Jr., a towering figure in Black American theater. Over five decades, NFT has produced more than 450 plays by writers of color and women, launching the careers of artists including Denzel Washington, Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad, and S. Epatha Merkerson.
Photo credit: Lia Chang / Hollis King.
Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Permanent Home with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Permanent Home with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Permanent Home with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Permanent Home with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Permanent Home with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Permanent Home with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Permanent Home with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Permanent Home with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Permanent Home with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Permanent Home with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Photo Credit: Lia Chang / Hollis King.
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