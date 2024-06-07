Photos: Will Butler + Sister Squares Perform at Bowery Electric

They brought out a series of special guests to perform the songs with them, including Tony Award nominee Amber Gray, and John Gallagher Jr.
Earlier this week, Grammy Award-winner Will Butler performed a special one-night-only concert with his band, Will Butler + Sister Squares at Bowery Electric where they performed a set of music from Will’s Broadway show, the most Tony-nominated play in history, Stereophonic.
See photos below!
They brought out a series of special guests to perform the songs with them, including Tony Award nominee Amber Gray, and John Gallagher Jr.
Photo credit: Valerie Terranova
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Will Butler & Friends
Videos