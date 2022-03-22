Photos & Video: Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's AT THE WEDDING
You're invited to join Carlo (Mary Wiseman) as she attempts to make it through the night without drinking too much - or trying to win back the bride.
What if the best day of someone else's life... is also the worst day of yours? AT THE WEDDING, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham, is running through April 17th at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3.
You're invited to join Carlo (Mary Wiseman) as she attempts to make it through the night without drinking too much - or trying to win back the bride.
Check out photos and video below!
Carolyn McCormick, Han Van Sciver and Mary Wiseman
Mary Wiseman and Rebecca S'manga Frank
Rebecca S'manga Frank
Mary Wiseman and Han Van Sciver
The company of AT THE WEDDING
Jenna Worsham and Bryna Turner