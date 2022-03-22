Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos & Video: Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's AT THE WEDDING

pixeltracker

You're invited to join Carlo (Mary Wiseman) as she attempts to make it through the night without drinking too much - or trying to win back the bride.

Mar. 22, 2022  

What if the best day of someone else's life... is also the worst day of yours? AT THE WEDDING, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham, is running through April 17th at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3.

You're invited to join Carlo (Mary Wiseman) as she attempts to make it through the night without drinking too much - or trying to win back the bride.

Check out photos and video below!

At The Wedding

Carolyn McCormick, Han Van Sciver and Mary Wiseman

At The Wedding

Mary Wiseman and Rebecca S'manga Frank

At The Wedding

Mary Wiseman

At The Wedding

Bryna Turner

At The Wedding

Rebecca S'manga Frank

At The Wedding

Mary Wiseman and Han Van Sciver

At The Wedding

The company of AT THE WEDDING

At The Wedding

Will Rogers and Jorge Donoso

At The Wedding

Jenna Worsham and Bryna Turner

At The Wedding
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV