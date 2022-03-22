Photos & Video: Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's AT THE WEDDING

What if the best day of someone else's life... is also the worst day of yours? AT THE WEDDING, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham, is running through April 17th at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3.

You're invited to join Carlo (Mary Wiseman) as she attempts to make it through the night without drinking too much - or trying to win back the bride.

Check out photos and video below!

Carolyn McCormick, Han Van Sciver and Mary Wiseman

Mary Wiseman and Rebecca S'manga Frank

Mary Wiseman

Bryna Turner

Rebecca S'manga Frank

Mary Wiseman and Han Van Sciver

The company of AT THE WEDDING

Will Rogers and Jorge Donoso

Jenna Worsham and Bryna Turner