Photos: TRU Returns To In-Person Gatherings With A Town Hall Forum

On November 29th, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU), the leading network for developing theater professionals, returned to in-person gatherings with an opening networking opportunity, roundtable forum, and book signing with Stewart F. Lane. Check out photos from the event below!

The Town Hall featured Bob Ost, Cate Cammarata, Rose Marie Brandwein, Ariel Estrada, Lorca Peress, and Aimee Todoroff and offered simultaneous streaming for TRU Members and friends outside New York City. Since 1992 TRU has provided in-person support for theater professionals, but in March 2020, pivoted to provide over 100 online conversations and Community Gatherings.

The Town Hall subject: "What Producing Companies Need Now," was moderated by Bob Ost, founder of TRU, and Cate Cammarata of CreateTheater.com. The event was co-hosted by Rose-Marie Brandwein, president of Polaris North, a membership cooperative of Actors, Playwrights, and Directors; Ariel Estrada, founder and producing artistic director of Leviathan Lab; Lorca Peress, founding artistic director of MultiStages; Aimee Todoroff, managing director for the League of Independent Theater. Moderated by Cate Cammarata of CreateTheater.com and Bob Ost of TRU.

As part of a multi-tiered initiative to help restore the theater community in New York and beyond, TRU invited small-to-medium-sized producing companies to join in an honest conversation about the struggle to reopen. Last year's virtual meeting generated some specific concerns from the community. Chief among these was the need to determine what theaters and audiences require to return to live theater.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is a nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily, and all theater professionals to understand and best navigate the business of theater. The TRU membership roster includes self-producing artists as well as career producers. Theater professionals can become members with benefits that include access and discounts to professional development, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Learn more at www.truonline.org

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy