Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala

pixeltracker

The event was held on Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at The Edison Ballroom.

Nov. 2, 2021  

The York Theatre Company honored musical theater legends Richard Maltby, Jr. & David Shire (Baby, Big, Starting Here, Starting Now, Closer Than Ever) with the 2021 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater and Elisa Loti Stein with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award at the 29th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, held on Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at The Edison Ballroom.

Michael Unger (The York's former Associate Artistic Director and current Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre in Wisconsin) directed the evening's celebration. Another York regular, Deniz Cordell served as the music director.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Lee Roy Reams

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Barry Kleinbort

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Joan Ryan and Barry Kleinbort

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Jim Kierstead and Merrie L. Davis

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
James Morgan, Jim Kierstead, Joan Ross Sorkin and Evans Haile

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Mimi Turque

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Norm Lewis

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Charlotte Maltby and Jordan Barrow

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Charlotte Maltby

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Jordan Barrow

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Michael Lavine

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Lee Roy Reams Randi Levine-Miller, Riki Kane Larimer and Barry Kleinbort

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Riki Kane Larimer and Barry Kleinbort

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Grant Plotkin and Riki Kane Larimer

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Kerry Butler

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Michael Unger and Kerry Butler

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Michael Unger

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Joan Ryan and Lee Roy Reams

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Glen Parker and Jacqueline Parker

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
James Ludwig with The York Theatre Theatre Training Program (MTTP) Students Alumna that includes- Charlie Beck, Molly Fitzsimmons, Ifedayo (Thomas) Gatling, Adeleke Goring, Max Lev Grozalsky-Wornick, Ariana Jackman, Isabella Leonardo, Briana Powell-Cooper, Flor Rosales-Euceda, Kass Sanchez, Preston Simon and Zoey Zo

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Jamie deRoy

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Evans Haile and Molly Pickering Grose

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Ted Chapin, Riki Kane Larimer, Evans Haile and Molly Pickering Grose

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Kevin Trudgeon and Stuart Ross

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Sadie Stein, Elisa Loti Stein and Peggy Jacobs Bader

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Lorin Stein, Sadie Stein, Elisa Loti Stein, John Bader, William Bader, Peggy Jacobs Bader and Eli Learner

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Lorin Stein, Sadie Stein, Elisa Loti Stein, John Bader, William Bader, Peggy Jacobs Bader and Eli Learner

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Elisa Loti Stein and John Bader

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
James Morgan and Elisa Loti Stein

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
James Morgan, Elisa Loti Stein and Randi Levine-Miller

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Elisa Stein

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
William Bader, Molly Learner, Peggy Jacobs Bader and Eli Learner

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Josh Dela Cruz

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Daniel Jenkins

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Sierra Boggess

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Sierra Boggess and Josh Dela Cruz

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Sierra Boggess, Janet Metz and Josh Dela Cruz

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Loni Ackerman, George Lee Andrews and Margery Cohen

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Janet Metz

Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
Santino Fontana, Norm Lewis, Montego Glover, Sierra Boggess and Julia Murney


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy