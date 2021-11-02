Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala

The York Theatre Company honored musical theater legends Richard Maltby, Jr. & David Shire (Baby, Big, Starting Here, Starting Now, Closer Than Ever) with the 2021 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater and Elisa Loti Stein with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award at the 29th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, held on Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at The Edison Ballroom.

Michael Unger (The York's former Associate Artistic Director and current Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre in Wisconsin) directed the evening's celebration. Another York regular, Deniz Cordell served as the music director.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy