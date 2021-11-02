Photos: The York Theatre Company Honors Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Elisa Loti Stein at 29th Gala
The event was held on Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at The Edison Ballroom.
The York Theatre Company honored musical theater legends Richard Maltby, Jr. & David Shire (Baby, Big, Starting Here, Starting Now, Closer Than Ever) with the 2021 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater and Elisa Loti Stein with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award at the 29th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, held on Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at The Edison Ballroom.
Michael Unger (The York's former Associate Artistic Director and current Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre in Wisconsin) directed the evening's celebration. Another York regular, Deniz Cordell served as the music director.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Jim Kierstead and Merrie L. Davis
James Morgan, Jim Kierstead, Joan Ross Sorkin and Evans Haile
Charlotte Maltby and Jordan Barrow
Lee Roy Reams Randi Levine-Miller, Riki Kane Larimer and Barry Kleinbort
Riki Kane Larimer and Barry Kleinbort
Grant Plotkin and Riki Kane Larimer
Michael Unger and Kerry Butler
Glen Parker and Jacqueline Parker
James Ludwig with The York Theatre Theatre Training Program (MTTP) Students Alumna that includes- Charlie Beck, Molly Fitzsimmons, Ifedayo (Thomas) Gatling, Adeleke Goring, Max Lev Grozalsky-Wornick, Ariana Jackman, Isabella Leonardo, Briana Powell-Cooper, Flor Rosales-Euceda, Kass Sanchez, Preston Simon and Zoey Zo
Evans Haile and Molly Pickering Grose
Ted Chapin, Riki Kane Larimer, Evans Haile and Molly Pickering Grose
Kevin Trudgeon and Stuart Ross
Sadie Stein, Elisa Loti Stein and Peggy Jacobs Bader
Lorin Stein, Sadie Stein, Elisa Loti Stein, John Bader, William Bader, Peggy Jacobs Bader and Eli Learner
Elisa Loti Stein and John Bader
James Morgan and Elisa Loti Stein
James Morgan, Elisa Loti Stein and Randi Levine-Miller
William Bader, Molly Learner, Peggy Jacobs Bader and Eli Learner
Sierra Boggess and Josh Dela Cruz
Sierra Boggess, Janet Metz and Josh Dela Cruz
Loni Ackerman, George Lee Andrews and Margery Cohen
Santino Fontana, Norm Lewis, Montego Glover, Sierra Boggess and Julia Murney