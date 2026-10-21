 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: THE ASK Opens at Theater 555 With Marilu Henner and Shannon Purser

The Ask will run through November 22 at Theater 555.

By:

You can now see photos from opening night of Matthew Freeman's new play The Ask, directed by Jessi D. Hill and starring five-time Golden Globe nominee Marilu Henner and Emmy nominee Shannon Purser. The Ask opened on Thursday, October 15 and will run through November 22 at Theater 555.

In The Ask, a donor meeting in an Upper West Side apartment erupts into a gripping battle of wills. Greta (Henner), a longtime donor with strong progressive views, meets with Tanner (Purser), a young ACLU fundraiser sent to secure a significant gift. As the two confront each other with wit, conviction and wariness, their shared ideals give way to unexpected divisions, exposing the cultural and emotional fault lines that separate their generations.

The production features set design by Craig Napoliello, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Venus Gulbranson, and sound design by Ben Scheff. Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Buy Tickets to The Ask



Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
Spooktacular in Off-Broadway Spooktacular
Players Guild of Leonia (10/23-10/25)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
Hold in Off-Broadway Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck in Off-Broadway Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck
New Victory Theater (10/17-10/25)
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR in Off-Broadway FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets