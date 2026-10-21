Photos: THE ASK Opens at Theater 555 With Marilu Henner and Shannon Purser
The Ask will run through November 22 at Theater 555.
You can now see photos from opening night of Matthew Freeman's new play The Ask, directed by Jessi D. Hill and starring five-time Golden Globe nominee Marilu Henner and Emmy nominee Shannon Purser. The Ask opened on Thursday, October 15 and will run through November 22 at Theater 555.
In The Ask, a donor meeting in an Upper West Side apartment erupts into a gripping battle of wills. Greta (Henner), a longtime donor with strong progressive views, meets with Tanner (Purser), a young ACLU fundraiser sent to secure a significant gift. As the two confront each other with wit, conviction and wariness, their shared ideals give way to unexpected divisions, exposing the cultural and emotional fault lines that separate their generations.
The production features set design by Craig Napoliello, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Venus Gulbranson, and sound design by Ben Scheff. Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Matthew Freeman, Daren A.C. Carollo, Shannon Purser, Jessi D. Hill, Marilu Henner, Jessica R. Jennen, Adam Cohen, "Curly" Karen Schleifer, Julia Brothers
essi D. Hill, Mathew Freeman, Adam Cohen
Pam Grossman, Matthew Freeman
Jessica R. Jennen, Wendy Federman
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