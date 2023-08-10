Photos: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Returns to NYC and Theater 555

Sesame Street The Musical
SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL had a celebration on Wednesday evening to mark the return of the acclaimed show to Theater 555 in New York with performances scheduled through October 29th.  

See photos below!

The evening brought out notables Coco Rocha, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Timothy Huang, Kara Lindsay, Tom White and Marti Cummings all cheering their favorites including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, Rosita, The Honkers, Ernie and Bert and more!


The musical is created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller .

Sesame Street the Musical
Coco Rocha with her kids, Iver, Iley and Ioni

Sesame Street the Musical
Angel Reda with husband William O'Donnell and Everleigh

Sesame Street the Musical
Dellin Betances with wife Janisa and kids Jovi, Ava and DJ

Sesame Street the Musical
Denny Paschall with wife Haven Burton and kids Hudson, Carpian and Nova

Sesame Street the Musical
Kara Lindsay with Emerson

Sesame Street the Musical
Marti Cummings

Sesame Street the Musical
Timothy Huang with wife Laura Brandel and daughter Haven Huang

Sesame Street the Musical
Tom White with wife Sarah Nealis and daughter Talulah

Sesame Street the Musical
Steven Carlile with wife Emily Kempson and daughter Phoebe

Sesame Street the Musical
Nick Reynolds with wife Joanna and son Albert




