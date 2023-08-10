Photos: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Returns to NYC and Theater 555

Click Here for More on Sesame Street The Musical

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL had a celebration on Wednesday evening to mark the return of the acclaimed show to Theater 555 in New York with performances scheduled through October 29th.

The evening brought out notables Coco Rocha, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Timothy Huang, Kara Lindsay, Tom White and Marti Cummings all cheering their favorites including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, Rosita, The Honkers, Ernie and Bert and more!



The musical is created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller .