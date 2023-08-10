Photos: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Returns to NYC and Theater 555

Find out when and where you can catch this beloved musical.
SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL had a celebration on Wednesday evening to mark the return of the acclaimed show to Theater 555 in New York with performances scheduled through October 29th.
The evening brought out notables Coco Rocha, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Timothy Huang, Kara Lindsay, Tom White and Marti Cummings all cheering their favorites including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, Rosita, The Honkers, Ernie and Bert and more!
The musical is created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller .
Coco Rocha with her kids, Iver, Iley and Ioni
Angel Reda with husband William O'Donnell and Everleigh
Dellin Betances with wife Janisa and kids Jovi, Ava and DJ
Denny Paschall with wife Haven Burton and kids Hudson, Carpian and Nova
Kara Lindsay with Emerson
Timothy Huang with wife Laura Brandel and daughter Haven Huang
Tom White with wife Sarah Nealis and daughter Talulah
Steven Carlile with wife Emily Kempson and daughter Phoebe
Nick Reynolds with wife Joanna and son Albert
