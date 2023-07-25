SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL to Present Sensory-Friendly Performances

Sesame Street the Musical has announced upcoming dates for their special Sensory-Friendly Performances, which will take place on Wednesday August 30 at 7:00PM, Friday September 22 at 7:00PM, and Sunday October 29 at 2:30PM. Sesame Street the Musical returns to New York City after last year’s acclaimed run, playing at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street), and is presented by Rockefeller Productions, a leader in quality family entertainment, and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind the iconic “Sesame Street” television series.

Sensory- Friendly Performances

These special performances will offer accommodations including lowered audio, raised house lighting, a “no shushing allowed” policy, fidget toys available, and designated relaxation spaces during the performance.

“We are excited to be hosting special Sensory-Friendly Performances for audiences who will enjoy a relaxed theatergoing experience. Creating accessible theatre is at the core mission of our company, and we are thrilled to welcome those of all ages and abilities to enjoy their favorite friends from Sesame Street on the theatre stage,” said the musical’s director and producer, Jonathan Rockefeller.

Last year, Sesame Workshop celebrated five years of its Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children initiative dedicated to showing that all children — autistic and neurotypical alike — are amazing in their own ways. New videos and activities are centered on themes of friendship and belonging and feature Julia, a 4-year-old autistic Muppet, and her brother Sam.

“Sesame Street” first aired in 1969 and is now in its 53rd season in the U.S. It is seen in 150 countries and continues to expand globally with content production and distribution, consumer products, English learning and formal education, and themed entertainment, social impact initiatives, and more. “Sesame Street” has won 11 Grammys and 216 Emmys– more than any other children’s show.

About the Show

Following last year's SOLD-OUT debut, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, The Count, Gabrielle, Oscar the Grouch, and a whole host of Honkers, Martians, and other Sesame Street favorites are bringing the biggest, brightest, furriest musical in town back to Off-Broadway!

This brand-new story follows The Muppets from Sesame Street as they learn what it takes to put on their very own musical, complete with music, dancing, costumes, and plenty of theatre magic.

Featuring classic Sesame Street songs including “C is for Cookie”, “Rubber Duckie”, “I Love Trash”, “Fuzzy and Blue”, “Sing After Me” and more; plus, brand new songs by Broadway favorites Tom Kitt and Helen Park and award-winning composer Nate Edmondson, Sesame Street the Musical creates the perfect musical experience for young and young-at-heart Sesame Street fans.

Experience the show The New York Times calls “playful and captivating” and “a beguiling place to play pretend — and to learn a thing or two about how to grow up in the real world.” TheaterMania calls Sesame Street the Musical “an experience like no other”, and Theatrely notes that the show “offers charm and theatre jokes galore.”

Written & Directed by Jonathan Rockefeller and Produced by Rockefeller Productions, the award-winning team behind The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam, and Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind “Sesame Street,” the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

Rockefeller Productions - a division of Rockefeller Studios - have received global acclaim for their adaptations of such iconic works as Winnie the Pooh, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear and Sesame Street. Rockefeller’s production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, based on the books of renowned author/illustrator Eric Carle, tours in over 12 countries. Its debut run in New York City, along with New York Times Critic’s Pick Paddington Gets In a Jam, both resulted in a Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations.

Most recently, Sesame Street the Musical debuted Off-Broadway, preceded by Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation (produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions), which recently wrapped its first national tour. The show debuted in London in 2023, breaking West End box office records, before debuting in Japan, Australia and the Netherlands this year. For more information, please visit https://rockefellerstudios.com.