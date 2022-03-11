Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Prospect Theater Company Celebrates NOTES FROM NOW Opening Night

Notes From Now weaves together words and music to create a gallery of playful, provocative, and profound observations on the human journey.

Mar. 11, 2022  

Prospect Theater Company celebrated the world premiere opening night of Notes From Now last night with a reception following the performance. Go inside the opening night celebration below.

Directed and choreographed by Billy Bustamante, this brand-new musical anthology brings together songwriters from Broadway and beyond.

Notes From Now weaves together words and music to create a gallery of playful, provocative, and profound observations on the human journey. The line-up features newly-commissioned original songs created by 21 of today's brightest musical theater writers: Jay Adana; Troy Anthony; Masi Asare; Jeff Blumenkrantz; Georgie Castilla and Jaime Lozano; Gretchen Cryer; Tia DeShazor and Derrick Byars; Alexandra Elle and Stephen Schwartz; Adam Gwon; Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar; Peter Mills; Ryan Scott Oliver; Michelle J. Rodriguez; Angela Sclafani; Paulo K Tiról; and Amanda Yesnowitz and Deborah Abramson.

The cast features Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Thani Brant, Darron Hayes, Josh Lamon (The Prom), Aline Mayagoitia (HBO's "Love Life"), Outer Critics Circle Award winner Judy McLane (Romeo & Bernadette), John Yi (Soft Power), with understudy support from Genesis Adelia Collado.

The creative team for Notes From Now includes scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting design by Shannon Clarke, sound design by Ben Scheff, and casting by Michael Cassara, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Elizabeth Emanuel.

Notes From Now offers a dynamic musical reflection of our contemporary world, spanning a wide range of song styles. Sean Peter Forte serves as Music Director. Macy Schmidt, recently named to Forbes '30 Under 30' music list for 2022, is the Supervising Orchestrator.

Notes From Now will play through March 20, 2022 on the following performance schedule: Tuesdays - Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; and Sundays at 2pm. There are Wednesday matinees at 2pm on March 9 and March 16.

Tickets, starting at $35 for preview performances, are now available. Student Rush tickets and '30 & Under' Membership tickets are also available.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

Derrick Byars

Deborah Abramson and Megan McGinnis

Masi Asare, Tia DeShazor, Michelle J. Rodriguez, and Derrick Byars

Jesse Kearney and Jacquelyn Bell

Masi Asare

Ryan Scott Oliver

Matthew Murphy and Ryan Scott Oliver

Douglas Lyons

Ethan Pakchar

Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar

Michelle J. Rodriguez

Pete Mills and Cara Reichel

Cara Reichel and Melissa Huber

Cara Reichel

Shannon Clarke

Kaisha Huguley

Jeff Blumenkrantz

Lia Chang

Jason Ma

Deborah Abramson and Amanda Yesnowitz

Amanda Yesnowitz

Tia DeShazor

Angela Sclafani

Gretchen Cryer

Jay Adana

Adam Gwon

Georgie Castilla

Deborah Abramson

Paulo K Tiról

Rodrigo Muñoz

Rodrigo Muñoz, Meghan McVann, and Shannon Clarke

Angela Sclafani, Paulo K Tiról, and Jay Adana
The Writers of NOTES FROM NOW



