Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: PARCEL FROM AMERICA: THE IRISH MUSICAL at Theatre Row
The cast features Alex Sharpe, Clare O'Malley, Michael Grennell, Mick Mellamphy, Úna Clancy, Gregg Goodbrod, Andrea Lynn Green, and more.
The New York premiere of the Irish musical Parcel from America is making its New York premiere with a limited engagement through November 22, 2026 at Theatre Row. You can now get a first look at production photos!
Parcel from America features a book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, Malcolm Hillgartner, and Michael J. Hume, with music by Malcolm Hillgartner and Kevin Corcoran. The production is directed by J.R. Sullivan, with music director and arranger Kevin Corcoran and choreography by Barry McNabb. Adapted from a tale by acclaimed Irish storyteller Tomáseen Foley.
Parcel From America is the story of a young boy and a lonely widow in a remote parish in the west of Ireland, and the importance of one special parcel that changes the lives of the entire community, carrying them all into the true heart of Christmas.
Inspired by the history of Irish emigration and the cherished parcels filled with gently used clothing and much-needed dollars sent by loved ones from across the Atlantic, this musical celebrates the old Irish adage that "it is only in the shelter of our neighbors that we all can live," a theme that rings especially true in these fraught times.
The production features a cast from Ireland and the United States, led by Alex Sharpe, Clare O'Malley, Michael Grennell, Mick Mellamphy, Úna Clancy, Gregg Goodbrod, Andrea Lynn Green, Adam Huel Potter, Aidan McCracken, Daniel Patrick Sullivan, Serena Parish, and Ethan Jack Haberfield, with standby Danny Rothman and understudies Riley Bocchicchio, Amy Bodnar, Dan Fenaughty, and Olivia Goosman.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by
Popular episode
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
Men Love Horsies
Royal Family Productions (11/13-11/13)
|
Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
Oratorio for Living Things
Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center (11/06-11/08)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)