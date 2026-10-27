Photos: PARCEL FROM AMERICA: THE IRISH MUSICAL at Theatre Row

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The New York premiere of the Irish musical Parcel from America is making its New York premiere with a limited engagement through November 22, 2026 at Theatre Row. You can now get a first look at production photos!

Parcel from America features a book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, Malcolm Hillgartner, and Michael J. Hume, with music by Malcolm Hillgartner and Kevin Corcoran. The production is directed by J.R. Sullivan, with music director and arranger Kevin Corcoran and choreography by Barry McNabb. Adapted from a tale by acclaimed Irish storyteller Tomáseen Foley.

Parcel From America is the story of a young boy and a lonely widow in a remote parish in the west of Ireland, and the importance of one special parcel that changes the lives of the entire community, carrying them all into the true heart of Christmas.

Inspired by the history of Irish emigration and the cherished parcels filled with gently used clothing and much-needed dollars sent by loved ones from across the Atlantic, this musical celebrates the old Irish adage that "it is only in the shelter of our neighbors that we all can live," a theme that rings especially true in these fraught times.

The production features a cast from Ireland and the United States, led by Alex Sharpe, Clare O'Malley, Michael Grennell, Mick Mellamphy, Úna Clancy, Gregg Goodbrod, Andrea Lynn Green, Adam Huel Potter, Aidan McCracken, Daniel Patrick Sullivan, Serena Parish, and Ethan Jack Haberfield, with standby Danny Rothman and understudies Riley Bocchicchio, Amy Bodnar, Dan Fenaughty, and Olivia Goosman.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 10 Hrs 13 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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