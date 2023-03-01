Photos: Meet the Cast of VANITIES at York Theatre Company Starring Jade Jones, Amy Keum & More

The York Theatre Company, in association with Riki Kane Larimer, announced the cast and full creative team for its revised version of Vanities-The Musical, with book by Jack Heifner, music and lyrics by David Kirshenbaum, music direction by Deborah Abramson, and choreography by Shannon Lewis. The show will be directed by Will Pomerantz.

Check out photos of the cast meeting the press below!

The cast will include Jade Jones (Beauty and The Beast, Olney Theatre Center; New York stage debut) as Mary, Amy Keum (KPOP, Broadway) as Kathy, and Hayley Podschun (Hello, Dolly!, Broadway; Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, The York), as Joanne. Olivia Kaufmann (Mean Girls, Broadway) will stand by for Mary, Joanne, and Kathy.

Vanities-The Musical is set to begin performances on Tuesday evening, March 21, 2023 (one day earlier than previously announced), for a limited engagement through Saturday evening, April 22, 2023, at The Theatre at St. Jean's (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenue). Opening Night is set for Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Vanities-The Musical is the heartfelt and humorous chronicle of the lives of Joanne, Kathy, and Mary-tracing them from their late teen years through adulthood. They grow and change, testing the limits of what they thought they knew about themselves, as well as the narrow views of women society has presented them.

Based on the hugely successful play of the same name by Jack Heifner (who also wrote the book for the musical), the action takes us through four decades in these women's lives from 1963 to 1990-starting as vivacious small-town cheerleaders and best friends in high school, then sorority sisters in college, and, finally, women with separate and very different lives.

Featuring an infectious and melodic score by David Kirshenbaum, which playfully echoes the genres of music from the decades covered by the play, Vanities-The Musical is a chamber musical that celebrates the power of women and their unique bonds of friendship.