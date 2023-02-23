Photos: Meet The Cast Of The Chain Theatre World Premiere Of Matthew McLachlan's THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE

See photos of the cast of the Chain Theatre world premiere production of Matthew McLachlan's THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE, directed by Ella Jane New.

THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE will play a four-week limited engagement at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018. Performances begin Wednesday, March 15 and continue through Saturday, April 8th. Opening Night is Saturday, March 18 (8 p.m.). Tickets are $30 and available at www.chaintheatre.org.

Jet lagged, without warning, Danny is summoned from NYC by his brother Jacob to Florida. Their mother has 24 hrs to vacate their childhood home. The problem is, their mother is a hoarder and the house is an indoor trash heap. The brothers dig through the filth and garbage with memories, trauma, and the past rising to the surface as the deadline closes in.

The production stars Kirk Gostkowski (Garbageman, Talk Radio) as Jacob, Gabriel Rysdahl (Black Menagerie, Lagrimas Del Diablo) as Danny, Sachi Parker (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Scrooged, Back to the Future) as Angie, Christina Perry (Chasing the River, Six Corners) as Allie, and Rica de Ocampo (Crashing HBO, A Dream Play NAATCO) as Hannah.

The production, assistant directed by David Zayas Jr. (The Demand of Avarice starring David Zayas, Short films: Award winning" Uptown Dave" & "Santa Force"), features scenic design by David Henderson (designer of the Hofstra Globe Stage), lighting design by Michael Abrams (I of the Storm), Costume Design by Elena Vannoni. Greg Russ (Garbageman, What Passes for Comedy) is the sound designer. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR, Stage Management by Nicole Amaral, production assistants are Grace Loeb and Assistant Stage Manager Anna FitzGerald-Larrison.

Photo Credit: David Zayas Jr.