Photos: John Gallagher, Jr. Performs at NEXT@LCT3

NEXT@LCT3: John Gallagher, Jr continues with performances tonight (Thursday, May 18); Friday, May 19; Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 all at 7:30pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 1 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 2 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9 Photo 4 OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9

This week, Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's NEXT@LCT3, a concert series of performances at the Claire Tow Theater wraps up with Tony Award-winning actor John Gallagher, Jr.

See photos below!

Bringing together theater's most exciting new songwriters and composers, NEXT@LCT3 is a concert series featuring original music in the intimate setting of the Claire Tow Theater. Each week, a new act will perform both new music and the songs you already love. This once in a lifetime event gives audiences the chance to experience the great composer/songwriters of our time up close and personal.

For the final week of performances John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening) lights up the stage with an intimate evening of stories and songs. Playing beloved selections from his first two albums and new songs from his eagerly anticipated third, Johnny and his acoustic guitar-- and surprise special guests! -- will make for an unforgettable night.

NEXT@LCT3: John Gallagher, Jr continues with performances tonight (Thursday, May 18); Friday, May 19; Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 all at 7:30pm. Below is a link to photos from their performance that we hope you will consider posting.

On Monday, May 22, NEXT@LCT3 will have a special encore performance of The Bengsons which will be ASL interpreted by SignNexus. The performance will also be at 7:30pm at the Claire Tow Theater.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
John Gallagher, Jr.

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
John Gallagher, Jr.

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
John Gallagher, Jr.

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
John Gallagher, Jr.

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
John Gallagher, Jr.

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
John Gallagher, Jr.

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
John Gallagher, Jr.

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
John Gallagher, Jr.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

FRIGID New York to Present Odd Salon NYC: SPECTACULAR at The Kraine Theater Photo
FRIGID New York to Present Odd Salon NYC: SPECTACULAR at The Kraine Theater

FRIGID New York will present Odd Salon NYC: SPECTACULAR at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street) on Wednesday, June 14 at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm) The performance will also be available to livestream.

Pregones/PRTTs TORCHED! to Make Off-Broadway Debut in June Photo
Pregones/PRTT's TORCHED! to Make Off-Broadway Debut in June

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater’s original musical production TORCHED! will run for the first time in the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater in Manhattan, the company’s historic Off-Broadway house.

New Plays For Young Audiences to Present ZEQ by Ramon Esquivel This Summer Photo
New Plays For Young Audiences to Present ZEQ by Ramon Esquivel This Summer

NYU Steinhardt's New Plays for Young Audiences will celebrate its 25th season of TYA new play development in the historical Provincetown Playhouse.The first week of the series brings back NYU-alum and celebrated playwright, Ramon Esquivel, in his new play with music, ZEQ.

Valerie Davids THE PINK HULK Will Play the National Womens Theatre Festival Photo
Valerie David's THE PINK HULK Will Play the National Women's Theatre Festival

The National Women's Theatre Festival is pleased to present the North Carolina premiere of Manhattan-based, three-time cancer survivor and patient advocate Valerie David's critically, internationally acclaimed comedic solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within. 


More Hot Stories For You

Watch: Heléne Yorke Talks the World of Storytelling & More on THAT SOUNDS RIGHT PodcastWatch: Heléne Yorke Talks the World of Storytelling & More on THAT SOUNDS RIGHT Podcast
Valerie David's THE PINK HULK Will Play the National Women's Theatre FestivalValerie David's THE PINK HULK Will Play the National Women's Theatre Festival
Photos: The Cast of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER in Their First RehearsalPhotos: The Cast of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER in Their First Rehearsal
Alyssa May Gold Announces Limited Run Of THE GIRL YOU TALK TO At The West End TheaterAlyssa May Gold Announces Limited Run Of THE GIRL YOU TALK TO At The West End Theater

Videos

Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR Video Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You