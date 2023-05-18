Photos: John Gallagher, Jr. Performs at NEXT@LCT3

This week, Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's NEXT@LCT3, a concert series of performances at the Claire Tow Theater wraps up with Tony Award-winning actor John Gallagher, Jr.

Bringing together theater's most exciting new songwriters and composers, NEXT@LCT3 is a concert series featuring original music in the intimate setting of the Claire Tow Theater. Each week, a new act will perform both new music and the songs you already love. This once in a lifetime event gives audiences the chance to experience the great composer/songwriters of our time up close and personal.

For the final week of performances John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening) lights up the stage with an intimate evening of stories and songs. Playing beloved selections from his first two albums and new songs from his eagerly anticipated third, Johnny and his acoustic guitar-- and surprise special guests! -- will make for an unforgettable night.

NEXT@LCT3: John Gallagher, Jr continues with performances tonight (Thursday, May 18); Friday, May 19; Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 all at 7:30pm.

On Monday, May 22, NEXT@LCT3 will have a special encore performance of The Bengsons which will be ASL interpreted by SignNexus. The performance will also be at 7:30pm at the Claire Tow Theater.