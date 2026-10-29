Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Jackie Hoffman and More in THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE in Yiddish
Jackie Hoffman starred as Rivke opposite Allen Lewis Rickman's Major General in the Yiddish libretto by Al Grand.
The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene presented 'Di Yam Gazlonim,' its concert adaptation of Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance' in Yiddish at Symphony Space. See photos!
Directed by Allen Lewis Rickman with music direction byZalmen Mlotek, this interpretation of the musical theatre touchstone earned the company a Drama Desk nomination for Best Revival of a Musical in 2007.
A reimagining of the Gilbert and Sullivan classic, "Di Yam Gazlonim" takes the tale of a dutiful pirate apprentice to new depths, seeing it through the lens of Yiddish culture, and replacing Victorian propriety with exuberant Yiddishkayt.
With a Yiddish libretto by Al Grand, and adapted with additional material by Allen Lewis Rickman, "Di Yam Gazlonim!" featured the Emmy nominated Jackie Hoffman as the clumsy nursemaid Ruth (Rivke), and Rickman, who also directs, as the Major General (Der Groyser General). The show also introduced the captivating young soprano Annabel Parkerto the New York audience in the role of Malke (Mabel).
In addition to Hoffman, Rickman and Parker, the cast featured Drew Seigla (New York City Opera's "The Garden of the Finzi-Continis") as Fayvl (Frederick); the MAC Award-winning Adam B. Shapiro (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Sargeant of Police; and noted silent film pianist (Film Forum) Steve Sterner as Der Groyser Gazlen (Pirate King).
The ensemble included Bob Ader, Ashley Adler, Kirk Geritano, Hannah Goodman, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Eli Mayer, John Reed, and Yelena Shmulenson. NYTF artistic director Zalmen Mlotek led a nine-piece orchestra. Simultaneous English supertitles were projected on stage.
The company
Annabel Parker, Drew Seigla
Drew Seigla, Annabel Parker, Yelena Shmulenson, Ashley Adler, Hannah Madeline Goodman, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Allen Lewis Rickman
Photo Credit: Properpix
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