Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BLACK ODYSSEY at Classic Stage Company

black odyssey will begin previews on Thursday, February 9, with an opening night set for Sunday, February 26, and will run through March 26, 2023.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Classic Stage Company has released all new rehearsal photos for black odyssey written by Marcus Gardley (upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple, The House That Will Not Stand) and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain't No Mo'). black odyssey will begin previews on Thursday, February 9, with an opening night set for Sunday, February 26, and will run through March 26, 2023.

Obie-winning playwright Marcus Gardley blends classic mythology, African-American history, and modern theatricality to create the poetic black odyssey. This vibrant reimagining of the Odysseus saga is set in modern-day Harlem, telling the epic tale of Ulysses Lincoln, a soldier facing the most daunting of voyages to reunite with his family. While fate may seem in control of Ulysses' destiny, his ancestors and their buried history will help guide his journey home.

black odyssey was originally developed and produced at the Denver Center Theatre Company, a division of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Kent Thompson, Artistic Director.

The cast of black odyssey will include James T. Alfred (National Tour of Jitney) as "Deus," Tẹmídayọ Amay (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play) as "Benevolence," Harriett D. Foy ("P-Valley") as "Aunt Tee," Marcus Gladney Jr. (Choir Boy) as "Malachai Lincoln," Sean Boyce Johnson ("For Life") as "Ulysses Lincoln," Adrienne C. Moore ("Orange is the New Black") as "Alsendra Sabine," Keith Randolph Smith (Jitney) as "Paw Sidin," Lance Coadie Williams (Sweat) as "Artez Sabine," and D. Woods (For Colored Girls...) as "Nella P. Lincoln."

Photo Credit: Ben Jay

