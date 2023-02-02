Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BLACK ODYSSEY at Classic Stage Company

black odyssey will begin previews on Thursday, February 9, with an opening night set for Sunday, February 26, and will run through March 26, 2023.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Classic Stage Company is presenting black odyssey written by Marcus Gardley (upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple, The House That Will Not Stand) and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain't No Mo'). black odyssey will begin previews on Thursday, February 9, with an opening night set for Sunday, February 26, and will run through March 26, 2023.

Get a first look inside rehearsal below!

Obie-winning playwright Marcus Gardley blends classic mythology, African-American history, and modern theatricality to create the poetic black odyssey. This vibrant reimagining of the Odysseus saga is set in modern-day Harlem, telling the epic tale of Ulysses Lincoln, a soldier facing the most daunting of voyages to reunite with his family. While fate may seem in control of Ulysses' destiny, his ancestors and their buried history will help guide his journey home.

The cast of black odyssey will include James T. Alfred (National Tour of Jitney) as "Deus," TẹmídayọAmay (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play) as "Benevolence," Harriett D. Foy ("P-Valley") as "Aunt Tee," Marcus Gladney Jr. (Choir Boy) as "Malachai Lincoln," Sean Boyce Johnson ("For Life") as "Ulysses Lincoln," Adrienne C. Moore ("Orange is the New Black") as "Alsendra Sabine," Jimonn Cole (Hillary & Clinton) as "Paw Sidin," Lance Coadie Williams (Sweat) as "Artez Sabine," and D. Woods (For Colored Girls...) as "Nella P. Lincoln."

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes

black odyssey
Linda Tillery

black odyssey
Temidayo Amay (center) and the cast

black odyssey
Sean Boyce Johnson and D. Woods

black odyssey
Temidayo Amay

black odyssey
Temidayo Amay, Lance Coadie Williams, Adrienne C. Moore and Sean Boyce Johnson

black odyssey
The cast

black odyssey
D. Woods

black odyssey
Stevie Walker-Webb

black odyssey
Harriett D. Foy and D. Woods

black odyssey
Harriett D. Foy

black odyssey
Jimonn Cole (center) and the cast

black odyssey
Lance Coadie Williams, Temidayo Amay, Adrienne C. Moore and Sean Boyce Johnson




