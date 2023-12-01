Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre

Performances  run through Sunday afternoon, December 31, 2023.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public Photo 1 Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public
Video: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere Photo 2 Video: The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Photo 4 Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

The York Theatre Company opened the World Premiere of The Jerusalem Syndrome, a cRaZy new musical with book & lyrics by Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman and music by Kyle Rosen. Directed by Don Stephenson with music direction by Miles Plant and choreography by Alex Sanchez, performances  run through Sunday afternoon, December 31, 2023 at The Theatre at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue.

Check out photos from opening night below!

The Jerusalem Syndrome is an original musical comedy that explores a real-life psychological malady that causes tourists in Israel—over 200 every year!—to suffer mental breakdowns and suddenly come to believe that they are characters from the Bible. Meet an inept tour guide who turns into Moses, a professor in a troubled marriage who thinks she’s Abraham’s wife Sarah, and a resort tycoon with daddy issues who might be Jesus…not to mention multiple Virgin Marys and the Lord Herself. The Jerusalem Syndrome is an outrageous romp, but it is also a story of hope in which the characters come to see that today, just like in the times of their biblical alter egos, miracles are happening all around us. The Jerusalem Syndrome is the winner of the Kleban Prize and The Theatre for the American Musical Award.

The cast of 18 includes: Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You, York’s Enter Laughing), Dana Costello(Finding Neverland, York’s Enter Laughing), Scott Cote (The Play That Goes Wrong), Andrea Fleming, James D. Gish (Wicked), Alan H. Green (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, York’s Lord Tom), Danielle Lee James (The Lightning Thief), John Jellison (Come From Away), Josh Lamon (The Prom), Garrett Long (The Music Man, York’s Is There Life After High School?), Karen Murphy (The Visit, York’s My Vaudeville Man), Jeffrey Schecter (Fiddler on the Roof), Jennifer Smith (Anastasia, York’s Darling of The Day), Chandler Sinks, Pablo Torres(¡Americano!), Curtis Wiley (Ain’t Too Proud, York’s Rothschild and Sons), Lenny Wolpe (The Drowsy Chaperone, York’s Dear World), and Laura Woyasz (Wicked).

The creative team is James Morgan (Scenic Design), Rob Denton (Lighting Design), Fan Zhang(Costume Design), Meghan O’Beirne (Assistant Costume Design), Josh Liebert (Sound Design), Caite Hevner (Projection Design), Amanda Joshi (Associate Director), Alexa Racioppi (Associate Choreographer), and Vincent Gunn (Associate Scenic Design). Casting is by Geoff Josselson.

 Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Joseph Hayward (Associate Producing Director)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Laurence Holzman (Book and Lyrics)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Farah Alvin and Jeffrey Schecter

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Pablo Francisco Torres

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Chandler Sinks

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Jennifer Smith

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Alan H. Green, Farah Alvin, Jeffrey Schecter, Dana Costello, Pablo Francisco Torres and Laura Woyasz

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Zach Miller and Faith Sampson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
York Theatre Company Board Members-Bernard Carragher, Mia Moravis, Joan Ross Sorkin, Laurence Holzman, Joan T. MNischo and Claudia Zahn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Alexa Racioppi (Associate Choreographer), Alex Sanchez (Choreographer), Kyle Rosen (Music), Don Stephenson (Director), Amanda Kate Joshi (Associate Director) and Laurence Holzman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Tonight's Cast that includes-Farah Alvin, Dana Costello, Scott Cote, Andrea Fleming, Alan H. Green, Danielle Lee James, John Jellison, Josh Lemon, Garrett Long, Karen Murphy, Jeffery Schectoer, Chandler Sinks, Jennifer Smith, Pablo Francisco Torres, Curtis Wiley, Lenny Wolpe and Laura Woyasz

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Alex Sanchez, Don Stephenson and Laurence Holzman join with Tonight's Cast that includes-Farah Alvin, Dana Costello, Scott Cote, Andrea Fleming, Alan H. Green, Danielle Lee James, John Jellison, Josh Lemon, Garrett Long, Karen Murphy, Jeffery Schectoer, Chandler Sinks, Jennifer Smith, Pablo Francisco Torres, Curtis Wiley, Lenny Wolpe and Laura Woyasz

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Andrea Fleming, Laura Woyasz, Farah Alvin, Karen Murphy, Dana Costello, Jennifer Smith, Danielle Lee James and Garrett Long

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Jeffrey Schecter, Pablo Francisco Torres, Josh Lamon, Chandler Sinks, Curtis Wiley, John Jellison, Alan H. Green, Scott Cote and Lenny Wolpe

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Alan H. Green

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Alan H. Green

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Josh Lamon

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Josh Lamon

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
John Jellison

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
John Jellison

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Lenny Wolpe

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Lenny Wolpe

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Curtis Wiley

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Curtis Wiley

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Scott Cote

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Scott Cote

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Pablo Francisco Torres

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Pablo Francisco Torres

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Chandler Sinks

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Chandler Sinks

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Jeffrey Schecter

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Jeffrey Schecter

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Dana Costello

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Dana Costello

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Jennifer Smith

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Jennifer Smith

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Karen Murphy

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Karen Murphy

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Farah Alvin

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Farah Alvin

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Laura Woyasz

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Laura Woyasz

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Andrea Fleming

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Andrea Fleming

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Danielle Lee James

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Danielle Lee James

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Garrett Long

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Garrett Long

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Amanda Kate Joshi and Alexa Racioppi

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
The Band-Musical Director Miles Plant with members Aveion Walker, Sean Decker, Kate Marine, Jessica Gehring and Nicholas Urbanic

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Kyle Rosen, Laurence Holzman and Miles Plant

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Don Stephenson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Don Stephenson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
York Theatre Staff Members-Hilary Baboukis, Joseph Hayward, Seth Christenfeld, Maria Grace :aFerrara. Aaron Simms and Veronica Shaw

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
The Cast of The Jerusalem Syndrome

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
The Jerusalem Syndrome Crew

 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
2023 Idea Awards For Theatre To Be Presented To Beth Henley, Jesse Jae Hoon, Brandy, Hoang Photo
2023 Idea Awards For Theatre To Be Presented To Beth Henley, Jesse Jae Hoon, Brandy, Hoang Collier, Clare Fuyuko Bierman, Erika Ji & Grace Mclean

The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation has announced the recipients of their 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre; three categories of grants awarded to adventurous new voices in playwriting and musical theatre, as well the visionary playwrights who have inspired and blazed trails before them.

2
SoHo Playhouse Announces December Holiday Programming Photo
SoHo Playhouse Announces December Holiday Programming

SoHo Playhouse has announced December holiday programming that includes the New York premiere of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, performed by Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson (Broadway's The Shark is Broken), and adapted and directed by Nick Hennegan, and the return of Edinburgh Fringe Award winner and two-time MAC Award nominee Daniel Cainer's Jewish Chronicles (and other stories-in-song) - Christmas Special, his solo musical storytelling cabaret.

3
Audible Theater Adds Three New Live Shows for THE ENERGY CURFEW MUSIC HOUR with Punch Brot Photo
Audible Theater Adds Three New Live Shows for THE ENERGY CURFEW MUSIC HOUR with Punch Brothers

Audible Inc. will present three additional live performance dates for The Energy Curfew Music Hour, featuring the Grammy Award-winning band Punch Brothers, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

4
Cast Set for Dominique Morisseaus SUNSET BABY at Signature Theatre Photo
Cast Set for Dominique Morisseau's SUNSET BABY at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre has revealed the cast of Dominique Morisseau's 'Sunset Baby,' directed by Steve H. Broadnax III.

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Born and raised on Long Island she still lives in the same town she grew up in.  She had a long career as a US Customs Broker and in her youth a cashier at a local supermarket but taking photos h... Genevieve Rafter Keddy">(read more about this author)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York TheatrePhotos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre
Photos: SHUCKED Hits The Recording Studio for Carols For A CurePhotos: SHUCKED Hits The Recording Studio for Carols For A Cure
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Sings Carols For A CurePhotos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Sings Carols For A Cure
Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Stars Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, and More Sing Carols For A CurePhotos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Stars Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, and More Sing Carols For A Cure

Videos

Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II Video
Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY Video
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You