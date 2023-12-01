Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME at The York Theatre

Performances run through Sunday afternoon, December 31, 2023.
POPULAR
The York Theatre Company opened the World Premiere of The Jerusalem Syndrome, a cRaZy new musical with book & lyrics by Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman and music by Kyle Rosen. Directed by Don Stephenson with music direction by Miles Plant and choreography by Alex Sanchez, performances run through Sunday afternoon, December 31, 2023 at The Theatre at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue.
Check out photos from opening night below!
The Jerusalem Syndrome is an original musical comedy that explores a real-life psychological malady that causes tourists in Israel—over 200 every year!—to suffer mental breakdowns and suddenly come to believe that they are characters from the Bible. Meet an inept tour guide who turns into Moses, a professor in a troubled marriage who thinks she’s Abraham’s wife Sarah, and a resort tycoon with daddy issues who might be Jesus…not to mention multiple Virgin Marys and the Lord Herself. The Jerusalem Syndrome is an outrageous romp, but it is also a story of hope in which the characters come to see that today, just like in the times of their biblical alter egos, miracles are happening all around us. The Jerusalem Syndrome is the winner of the Kleban Prize and The Theatre for the American Musical Award.
The cast of 18 includes: Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You, York’s Enter Laughing), Dana Costello(Finding Neverland, York’s Enter Laughing), Scott Cote (The Play That Goes Wrong), Andrea Fleming, James D. Gish (Wicked), Alan H. Green (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, York’s Lord Tom), Danielle Lee James (The Lightning Thief), John Jellison (Come From Away), Josh Lamon (The Prom), Garrett Long (The Music Man, York’s Is There Life After High School?), Karen Murphy (The Visit, York’s My Vaudeville Man), Jeffrey Schecter (Fiddler on the Roof), Jennifer Smith (Anastasia, York’s Darling of The Day), Chandler Sinks, Pablo Torres(¡Americano!), Curtis Wiley (Ain’t Too Proud, York’s Rothschild and Sons), Lenny Wolpe (The Drowsy Chaperone, York’s Dear World), and Laura Woyasz (Wicked).
The creative team is James Morgan (Scenic Design), Rob Denton (Lighting Design), Fan Zhang(Costume Design), Meghan O’Beirne (Assistant Costume Design), Josh Liebert (Sound Design), Caite Hevner (Projection Design), Amanda Joshi (Associate Director), Alexa Racioppi (Associate Choreographer), and Vincent Gunn (Associate Scenic Design). Casting is by Geoff Josselson.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Joseph Hayward (Associate Producing Director)
Laurence Holzman (Book and Lyrics)
Farah Alvin and Jeffrey Schecter
Pablo Francisco Torres
Chandler Sinks
Jennifer Smith
Alan H. Green, Farah Alvin, Jeffrey Schecter, Dana Costello, Pablo Francisco Torres and Laura Woyasz
Zach Miller and Faith Sampson
York Theatre Company Board Members-Bernard Carragher, Mia Moravis, Joan Ross Sorkin, Laurence Holzman, Joan T. MNischo and Claudia Zahn
Alexa Racioppi (Associate Choreographer), Alex Sanchez (Choreographer), Kyle Rosen (Music), Don Stephenson (Director), Amanda Kate Joshi (Associate Director) and Laurence Holzman
Tonight's Cast that includes-Farah Alvin, Dana Costello, Scott Cote, Andrea Fleming, Alan H. Green, Danielle Lee James, John Jellison, Josh Lemon, Garrett Long, Karen Murphy, Jeffery Schectoer, Chandler Sinks, Jennifer Smith, Pablo Francisco Torres, Curtis Wiley, Lenny Wolpe and Laura Woyasz
Alex Sanchez, Don Stephenson and Laurence Holzman join with Tonight's Cast that includes-Farah Alvin, Dana Costello, Scott Cote, Andrea Fleming, Alan H. Green, Danielle Lee James, John Jellison, Josh Lemon, Garrett Long, Karen Murphy, Jeffery Schectoer, Chandler Sinks, Jennifer Smith, Pablo Francisco Torres, Curtis Wiley, Lenny Wolpe and Laura Woyasz
Andrea Fleming, Laura Woyasz, Farah Alvin, Karen Murphy, Dana Costello, Jennifer Smith, Danielle Lee James and Garrett Long
Jeffrey Schecter, Pablo Francisco Torres, Josh Lamon, Chandler Sinks, Curtis Wiley, John Jellison, Alan H. Green, Scott Cote and Lenny Wolpe
Alan H. Green
Alan H. Green
Josh Lamon
Josh Lamon
John Jellison
John Jellison
Lenny Wolpe
Lenny Wolpe
Curtis Wiley
Curtis Wiley
Scott Cote
Scott Cote
Pablo Francisco Torres
Pablo Francisco Torres
Chandler Sinks
Chandler Sinks
Jeffrey Schecter
Jeffrey Schecter
Dana Costello
Dana Costello
Jennifer Smith
Jennifer Smith
Karen Murphy
Karen Murphy
Farah Alvin
Farah Alvin
Laura Woyasz
Laura Woyasz
Andrea Fleming
Andrea Fleming
Danielle Lee James
Danielle Lee James
Garrett Long
Garrett Long
Amanda Kate Joshi and Alexa Racioppi
The Band-Musical Director Miles Plant with members Aveion Walker, Sean Decker, Kate Marine, Jessica Gehring and Nicholas Urbanic
Kyle Rosen, Laurence Holzman and Miles Plant
Don Stephenson
Don Stephenson
York Theatre Staff Members-Hilary Baboukis, Joseph Hayward, Seth Christenfeld, Maria Grace :aFerrara. Aaron Simms and Veronica Shaw
The Cast of The Jerusalem Syndrome
The Jerusalem Syndrome Crew
Videos
|A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You