Photos: Inside Clubbed Thumb's 2023 Gala Honoring Anne Kauffman

The event was held on Monday, October 2 at Etsy Headquarters.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for Octobe Photo 2 Top Off-Broadway Shows for October
Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center Photo 3 Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center
See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews Photo 4 See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews

Tony Award-nominated and five-time Obie Award-winning theater company Clubbed Thumb celebrated award-winning director Anne Kauffman at the 2023 Clubbed Thumb Gala, held on Monday, October 2 at Etsy Headquarters (117 Adams Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201).

In honor of Anne Kauffman, Clubbed Thumb has launched a Directors’ Fund to raise money for major increases in compensation, special opportunities and other support for the company’s directors. The evening has thus far raised over $150,000. Donations to the Directors’ Fund are still being accepted.  To donate, please visit: clubbedthumb.kindful.com/?campaign=1268243.

The event included a musical performance by Cindy Cheung (Catch as Catch Can) with music and lyrics by Mike Iveson (What the Constitution Means to Me) and Kate E. Ryan (Card and Gift), Saddle Up for a Small Adventure by Jenny Schwartz (God’s Ear), and The Lady by Anne Washburn (Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play) based on conversations with Matthew Maher (“Our Flag Means Death”), Adam Bock (A Small Fire), Erin Courtney (The Tattooed Lady), Alison Weller (“Don’t Look Up”), Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Marys Seacole), Jennifer R. Morris (Gone Missing) and Brooke Bloom (D Deb Debbie Deborah). Jennifer R. Morris and Matthew Maher also served as auctioneers for the evening’s paddle raise.

Saddle Up for a Small Adventure was performed by Mike Iveson, Matthew Maher, Ken Rus Schmoll (The Internationalist) and, Jenny Schwartz.

The Lady was performed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia (Eurydice), Obie Award winner Jennifer Dundas (Arcadia), Gibson Frazier (Frances Ha), Ethan Lipton (Tumacho), Jennifer R. Morris, Susan Pourfar (“Black Mirror”), Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), and Sarah Steele (I Can Get It For You Wholesale).

Other special guests for the celebration included Monica Bill Barnes, Susan Bernfield, Mark Brokaw, Jason Eagan, Kip Fagan, Gina Gionfriddo, Jane Kazcmarek, Pam MacKinnon, and Heidi Schreck. To download photos from the evening, please click here.

The Gala’s host committee included Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Amy Herzog (An Enemy of the People), Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac (“Dune”), Jane Kaczmarek (“Malcolm in the Middle”), Jennifer Morris (YOU BETTER SIT DOWN: TALES FROM MY PARENTS’ DIVORCE), Victoria Myers, Jenny Schwartz, Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), Olivier Sultan, and Dennis Trunfio (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window).

Anne Kauffman is a director specializing in new work for theater and music. She got her start with Clubbed Thumb and joined the board in 2018. Previous to joining the board, she was a co-creator of the CT Directing Fellowship. Her recent and upcoming credits include UnEARTH and Fire in My Mouth by Bang on a Can’s Julia Wolfe, both of which premiered at the New York Philharmonic, Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter at the Atlantic Theater Company, Tony-nominated The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window with Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan for which she won a Drama League Award, Amy Herzog’s Mary Jane this coming spring at the Samuel Friedman with Rachel McAdams and this coming summer will be reviving Maury Yeston and Peter Stone’s TITANIC for Encores! She is a Resident Director at Roundabout Theater, Artistic Associate and Founding Member of The Civilians, a New Georges Associate Artist, an SDC Executive Board Member, Vice President and Trustee of SDCF 2020-2023 and Artistic Director of City Center’s Encores! Off-Center 2017-2020. Kauffman’s awards include three Obies, the Joan and Joseph Cullman Award for Exceptional Creativity from Lincoln Center, the Alan Schneider Director Award, a Lucille Lortel Award, and the Joe A. Callaway. She is a co-creator of the Cast Album Project with Jeanine Tesori. 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
National Sawdust And Metropolitan Opera Announce New Series, OPERA EVOLVED Photo
National Sawdust And Metropolitan Opera Announce New Series, OPERA EVOLVED

National Sawdust and Metropolitan Opera present Opera Evolved, a series of conversations with composers and artists exploring contemporary opera. The series kicks off on October 24 with Anthony Davis and Andrea Puente discussing their works. Get tickets now.

2
Cast & Creative Team Set for THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME World Premiere at The York Theatre Photo
Cast & Creative Team Set for THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME World Premiere at The York Theatre Company

Discover the cast and creative team behind the highly anticipated world premiere of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME. Get a sneak peek into the talented individuals bringing this exciting new play to life and find out what to expect from this captivating production.

3
Irish Repertory Theatre to Present New Works Fall Festival Featuring Five New Play Reading Photo
Irish Repertory Theatre to Present New Works Fall Festival Featuring Five New Play Readings

Irish Repertory Theatre will present New Works Fall Festival, featuring five new play readings spotlighting female voices. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!

4
Theresa Rebecks DIG Extended For Two Weeks at Primary Stages Photo
Theresa Rebeck's DIG Extended For Two Weeks at Primary Stages

Dig, a new play written and directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Downstairs at Primary Stages), has been extended for two weeks. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You