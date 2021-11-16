Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside the Second Stage Gala Honoring Lynn Nottage and Debra Martin Chase

The event featured performances by Brandy, Ayana George, Lady A's Hillary Scott, and Jordin Sparks.

Nov. 16, 2021  

Second Stage Theater's 2021 Fall Gala honored Producer DEBRA MARTIN CHASE and Playwright Lynn Nottage at a one-night-only celebration on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers. Ms. Chase and Ms. Nottage are both members of Second Stage Theater's Board of Directors.

Check out photos from the event below!

The gala event, conceived by Charles Randolph-Wright, directed by Patricia McGregor, with music direction by Macy Schmidt and live music from The Broadway Sinfonietta, featured performances by Brandy, Ayana George, Lady A's Hillary Scott, and Jordin Sparks.

The evening's Honorary Chairs are Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Queen Latifah, Condola Rashad, Shonda Rhimes, and Darren Walker and the Co-Chairs are Carol Sutton Lewis and William M. Lewis, Jr., Stephen and Kitty Sherrill, and Lia Vollack.


